‘Jurgen Klopp Is Definitely in the Conversation of Being the Best Ever Liverpool Manager’ - Brad Friedel

By Matty Orme
 2 days ago

Since his arrival in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has won every trophy on offer as Liverpool manager, completing his collection in the Community Shield final against Manchester City last weekend. Regarded as one of the greatest to ever manage the side, former goalkeeper Brad Friedel feels the German may in fact be the greatest ever.

In his seven years at the helm, Klopp has guided Liverpool to four European finals, and five trips to Wembley Stadium winning all major trophies for the side in the process. With a 61.52% win percentage in over 380 competitive games for Liverpool, it is clear to see why many believe the German as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Former United States international shot-stopper Brad Friedel believes that Klopp could actually already be the greatest manager in Liverpool's history, surpassing the likes of Bill Shankley and Bob Paisley.

Speaking exclusively to Boyle Sports Football the former Liverpool, Blackburn and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper said "Jurgen Klopp is definitely in the conversation of being the best ever Liverpool manager. I see no signs of Jurgen or Liverpool slowing down - I only see more signs of possible trophies.

"The more trophies Jurgen Klopp lifts, the more he'll be in the conversation, but for me, he already is the best."

