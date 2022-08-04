ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Outlander’ Prequel ‘Blood of My Blood’ Set at Starz: First Plot Details Revealed

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
Starz has announced development on the much-hyped-about prequel to its worldwide hit series “ Outlander ,” set to be titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.” In the first reveal of any plot details for the rumored follow-up, the writers’ room is already underway on the drama, which will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (played in the ongoing series by Sam Heughan) parents.

“‘Outlander’ is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. [The creative team of ] Matthew [B. Roberts], Maril [Davis], and Ronald [D. Moore] will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Matthew B. Roberts is writing “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” and will serve as showrunner and executive producer. He is also the showrunner and executive producer for “Outlander,” which is currently in production on its seventh season. In addition to Roberts, Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel along with Ronald D. Moore, who developed “Outlander” for television, under their production banner Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce with Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel on behalf of Starz.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s wildly successful, internationally bestselling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has been a hit with audiences since 2014, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Season 6 of “Outlander” debuted back in March of this year. It was an agonizingly long time for fans to wait, as new episodes hadn’t screened since the brutal Season 5 finale back in 2020.

