Video shows ominous 'wall of dust' pushing through small Arizona town
The woman behind the camera said the experience resembled a scene from a famous Brendan Fraser movie -- and described the eerie feeling in the air as the ginormous dust cloud enveloped her home. A new ominous video shows a large wall of orange and yellow dust looming over the...
What record-low water levels at the Hoover Dam reservoir look like from space
The US’s largest water reservoir, Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam, is in very, very bad shape. How bad is it? New satellite images from NASA show just how much the reservoir’s footprint has shrunk over the past two decades — and the difference between July 2000 and July 2022 is stark.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years
Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
Dramatic NASA photos reveal Lake Mead water levels at lowest point since 1937
Satellite images from NASA show the dramatic water loss at drought-stricken Lake Mead, a lifeline for California, neighboring states and Mexico.
National Park Service Confirms Third Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead as Water Recedes
As Lake Mead continues to experience a drought, the receding water levels have revealed three gruesome discoveries. The National Park Service has confirmed that within the past three months, officials have found three sets of human remains in the Nevada water source. The first discovery in Lake Mead occurred on...
