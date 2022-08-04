Judith Durham, one of Australia’s most recognisable voices, has passed away at 79. An icon of the Australian music industry as lead singer for The Seekers and a solo artist, hers was an enduring female voice in an industry still dominated by men. Georgie Girl, A World of Our Own and The Carnival Is Over are just a few of the songs that will always ring best with her vocals. Her artistry and approach was an alternative to the swinging 60s in popular music. There were no gimmicks to her art – just a soaring voice delivered with precision. Born Judith...

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO