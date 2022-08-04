Read on washingtoncitypaper.com
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Vale Judith Durham, the cuddly Aussie 'girl-next-door' whose soaring voice found international fame
Judith Durham, one of Australia’s most recognisable voices, has passed away at 79. An icon of the Australian music industry as lead singer for The Seekers and a solo artist, hers was an enduring female voice in an industry still dominated by men. Georgie Girl, A World of Our Own and The Carnival Is Over are just a few of the songs that will always ring best with her vocals. Her artistry and approach was an alternative to the swinging 60s in popular music. There were no gimmicks to her art – just a soaring voice delivered with precision. Born Judith...
ZZ Top And Willie Nelson Prove Age Is Just A Number At Outlaw Music Festival
Every summer since 2016, the Outlaw Music Festival lines up music stars across America for performances, which happened again in 2022. Featuring on the lineup this year were British Singer Sir Elton John, Rock bands ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Larkin Poe, and Particle Kid – Nelson’s son Micah. There were several eye-catching performances starting with the Gov’t Mule rock band. With a strong performance, amplifier by cheers from their loyal fanbase, Gov’t Mule had a remarkable outing on stage.
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce ‘Invincible’ Musical
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo revealed details of their stage musical Invincible, based on William Shakespeare’s classic play Romeo and Juliet. It runs from Nov. 22 to Dec. 17 at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., with tickets on sale now. The performance features new and classic tracks by the couple, with Giraldo providing orchestrations and arrangements.
H.e.a.t.: an unbreakable brotherhood grounded in noise, beers and shampoo
The classics never go out of style for old-school Swedish crew H.e.a.t. on seventh album Force Majeure
Metal Guitarist Andrew LaBarre Dies From ALS
Guitarist Andrew LaBarre, who played in Oakland metal band Impaled, has died. Metal Injection reports that Lebarre was 43 years old. Impaled revealed the sad news in a social media post, sharing that LeBarre died after living with Lou Gehrig's disease (also known as ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The guitarist also played in Ghoul, a thrash metal band also featuring Implaed members Sean McGrath and Ross Sewage.
Watch Gang of Youths cover a classic Travis song for Like a Version
Gang of Youths decided to take on an “uncool” song for triple j’s Like a Version, performing a cover of the Travis classic ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’. At the turn of the millennium, bands like the Scottish outfit and Coldplay ushered in post-britpop, a softer style that felt reactionary to the swagger and braggadocio of the peak of britpop. Released in 1999, ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ became a huge hit for Travis, with Fran Healy melancholically pondering if his ill-fortune was because he “lied when I was seventeen.”
Pearl Jam’s Tour Cancelation Continues: Band Facing 'The Worst Possible Scenario'
After Pearl Jam announced that they were canceling their show in Austria a few days ago due to Eddie Vedder's health struggles, the following tour dates have been postponed as well. The big question is; how's the singer?. Taking to their official social media accounts a few days ago, the...
‘Sweet By and By’: Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton & Randy Travis Each Made the Hymn Sound So Sweet
“Sweet By and By” is one of the sweetest gospel tunes ever recorded. And it’s been recorded by just about everyone, from Nat King Cole and Wayne Newton to Burl Ives and Johnny Cash. No matter how it’s titled—”In the Sweet By and By,” “In the Sweet Bye...
Bonny Light Horseman show a softer, country side on single “Exile”
Folk music supergroup Bonny Light Horseman shows more of their country sensibilities on new single “Exile.”. The term “folk supergroup” seems a little odd, as the folk genre typically features a standalone songwriter. But there is no better term to describe country outfit Bonny Light Horseman. The...
The Little-Known Story Behind Led Zeppelin’s ‘Physical Graffiti’ Album Cover
What comes to mind when you hear the band name Led Zeppelin?. Is it the band’s lead singer and lyricist Robert Plant? The lengthy, but iconic, “Stairway to Heaven“? Whatever it may be, we can’t help but think of “Kashmir” and the album that houses the song, Physical Graffiti.
In Brazil’s Nashville, Sertanejo Music — and its Biggest Promoter — Face a Reckoning
GOIÂNIA, BRAZIL — For his first show in Brazil since early 2020, promoter-manager Marcos “Marquinhos” Araújo went big. Fifty-six thousand people attended the second BBQ Mix festival on July 3 to hear sertanejo — the country music of Brazil, originally driven by 10-string guitars, that remains the nation’s most popular genre — and to eat beef. There was plenty of both, with 10 acts performing and 52,000 servings — more than double the Guinness World Record for the most barbecued beef served in eight hours that was set at the first BBQ Mix two years ago.
Walker Hayes rocks the TODAY plaza with a performance of ‘AA’
Singer-songwriter Walker Hayes rocks the TODAY plaza with his song “AA” off his album “Country Stuff” as part of the Citi Concert Series.Aug. 5, 2022.
