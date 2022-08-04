Acting AG Platkin co-leads national coalition of attorneys general in supporting legal challenge to Florida’s ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law

Read on wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin establishes Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within Department of Law and Public Safety
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday issued an Executive Directive that formally establishes the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODEI) within the Department of Law & Public Safety (LPS), which will be led by Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong, LPS’s current and first Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has announced that reimbursement funding is available for all New Jersey counties for treatment of the spotted lanternfly. The funding amount can be as much as $15,000 and possibly more. The funds will be given to municipalities for costs they...
New Jersey recognizes August as National Immunization Awareness Month
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of August as National Immunization Awareness Month, the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) is encouraging everyone, especially children heading back to school, to stay up to date on all vaccinations, including their COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Murphy last week proclaimed August as Immunization Awareness...
Warren County man accused of filing false police report
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly lied to police about a bank teller stealing his money in Washington Township, police said. On July 27, a Great Meadows man, whose name was not released, alleged that a bank teller had stolen...
Bucco, Codey to propose stiffer penalties to stamp out car theft epidemic and protect juveniles
NEW JERSEY – Senator Richard J. Codey (D-Essex) and Senator Anthony M. Bucco (R-Morris) Thursday announced plans to introduce bipartisan legislation that would give law enforcement new tools to fight “an epidemic of car thefts, often organized by gangs that prey on at-risk juveniles.”. Citing data and discussions...
3 Long Valley juveniles charged after allegedly harassing another juvenile through social media, text messages
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three Long Valley juveniles were charged after Washington Township police say they harassed another juvenile through social media and text messages, police said in a news release Wednesday. On July 1, police received a report involving the harassment of another juvenile through social...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a skunk in Readington Township tested positive for rabies. The skunk tested positive for rabies on August 5 and was in the area of West Woodschurch Road, health officials said. Area...
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
I-78 westbound lane, shoulder closures this weekend as bridge over Raritan River project advances in Somerset County
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Friday announced lane and shoulder closures this weekend on I-78 westbound as the bridge over the North Branch of the Raritan River replacement project advances in Bedminster Township. Beginning at 11:59 p.m., Friday, August 5, until...
Man facing drug charges following traffic stop in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Readington Township last month, police said in a news release Wednesday. On Tuesday, July 24, at around 8:18 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for not exhibiting the front license plate,...
