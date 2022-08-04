Read on www.camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing test pits on Federal and Market streets from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 26. Daily work hours will run from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Friday Aug. 19. Nightly work hours will run from Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 26.
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shifts in Camden and Pennsauken
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be continuing their utility pole replacement and wire transfer project on Westfield Avenue in Camden and Pennsauken from Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12. From Monday through Friday, there will be a moving operation using a lane shift on Westfield Avenue between...
275 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 225 cases, 33 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
A Historic Galloway NJ Church Dismantled and Given New Home
You know that tiny green and white church on the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. in Galloway? Yeah, it's not there anymore. I live pretty close to the Pomona Union Presbyterian Church. I would pass by it at least three times a week. Since moving to Galloway in 2010, I've loved its charm. It harkens back to another time.
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Friday
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Friday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
TOMS RIVER: FIRE ON EXTERIOR OF RESTAURANT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a fire on the exterior of Fortune Buffet. Cause of fire is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
The 2022 Woodbury Fall Festival Parade
The 72nd Annual Woodbury Fall Festival Parade is Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Parade will begin at 6:00 pm at the corner of Colonial Avenue and North Broad Street. The parade will continue down Broad Street and end at the corner of Carpenter Street and South Broad Street. Groups will stop for performances in front of the Gloucester County Stage located in front of The Woodbury High School.
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
Cleanup of Site Planned as Open Space Begins in Ocean City
An expansive piece of land that is part of Ocean City’s plan to create a corridor of open space near the Community Center is temporarily being used for a parking lot. The city is allowing people to use it for overflow parking. But in addition to cars, there are trailers, trucks and even a couple of small boats on the lot.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
BRICK: GSP MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at mile marker 93.3 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. We have reports of a vehicle off into the woods. We have no information on injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Mercer County
New Jersey State Police confirm one person died as a result of the single-vehicle crash.
