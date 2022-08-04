McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home. According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.

