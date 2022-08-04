McPherson woman pleads guilty after man found dead in mobile home

Read on www.wibw.com
KWCH.com
Wichita man pleads guilty to murder of cousin found dead in bag inside crawlspace
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces sentencing for killing his cousin early last year. Jason Payne on Thursday, Aug. 4, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for stabbing Michael Montgomery multiple times in their apartment near Oliver and Murdock. An affidavit detailing the case against Payne said Payne admitted...
Wichita man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
Woman pleads in McPherson man’s murder
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge. Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. […]
Kan. woman enters plea in death of victim found in mobile home
McPHERSON – A Kansas woman entered a no-contest plea to charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Tina Nicole Brown, 35, entered the plea Wednesday in...
Wichita police identify man crossing Broadway with lawnmower who was fatally hit by SUV
The wreck happened at 10:18 p.m. near 58th and Broadway.
kfdi.com
Man Killed After Being Struck By An SUV in South Wichita
A man was killed after being hit by an SUV Friday night. The Wichita Police Department said that 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita was pronounced dead at the scene in the 5800 block of S. Broadway. Authorities said that shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area...
KWCH.com
Andover teen found dead in partially submerged vehicle after Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash reported about midnight Friday southeast of Andover. The sheriff’s office said emergency crews responded an area near Four-Mile Creek and learned a crashed vehicle’s 17-year-old driver, from Andover, managed to exit the vehicle after it left the road for an unknown reason and entered the creek.
RCPD: 18-year old Malachi Fielder arrested in Wichita
WICHITA - The Riley County Police Department says 18-year old, Malachi Fielder, was located in Wichita on Friday, August 5th, 2022. According to RCPD, Fielder was arrested by the Wichita Police Department in Wichita. RCPD thanked the Wichita Police Department and Junction City Police Department for their assistance in this...
Police: Man stabbed by his son in east Wichita
A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck, by his son in east Wichita. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
KWCH.com
Police looking for information in drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on July 23 in the 1600 block of East MacArthur. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur for a vandalism report. A caller reported hearing...
Kansas man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman is found strangled
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on several charges after a woman was found strangled inside a home. According to KSNT-TV, on Saturday, July 23, Hutchinson Police Department officers went to a residence at 2:09 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman with injuries to her face. A neighbor reportedly called police when she saw the woman standing outside with her injuries. The woman was then allegedly directed back inside the home by a man.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
Man injured in stabbing on East Lincoln
One person has potentially critical injuries after being cut Friday morning.
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider shoots into south Wichita home
Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a suspect in a south Wichita drive-by. Around 5 a.m. on July 23, a motorcycle rider fired into a home in the 1600 block of E. MacArthur, close to Hydraulic. The homeowner was awakened by the noise, and later found a bullet in their house. Police found four shell casings in the area.
Police: Burglars steal jewelry from Towne East kiosks
Wichita police are investigating following a burglary at Towne East Square.
KAKE TV
Andover teen dies after car crashes into creek; alcohol possibly involved
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed an Andover teen overnight. Emergency crews responded at just after 12 a.m. Friday to a crash in the 13000 block of SW 120th Street, which is southeast of Andover. Undersheriff Damion Cundiff said deputies located the wrecked vehicle submerged in Fourmile Creek with only the rear wheels above the water.
Sedgwick County to pay $190,000 to former inmate after 2020 assault in courthouse
Court records say the inmate was shoved against the wall and struck in the head.
WIBW
Salina Police identify suspect vehicle in Lowe’s catalytic converter theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking into the theft of a catalytic converter from the Lowe’s parking lot and have identified a suspect vehicle. The Salina Police Department says on July 26, officers were called to Lowe’s at 3035 S 9th St. with reports of a catalytic converter theft.
Police: Burglars rob jewelry kiosks at Wichita's Towne East Square
A pair of robberies were reported from two separate jewelry kiosks at a Wichita mall. The Wichita Police Department, (WPD), was alerted at around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
