Martins Ferry, OH

Local American Legion Post honors Martins Ferry veterans with banner

By Ashley Kaiser
 2 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) Veterans in Martins Ferry are being honored in a special way for their years of service and dedication.

The American Legion Post 38 have begun hanging banners Thursday morning along the park.

Members say they want to showcase those who fought for our country and ensure their duty is never forgotten.

10 banners are being hung today and nearly 30 more will follow this year.

1 st Vice Commander Joe Klug says, this project has long been in the making, and he is so excited to finally put them up.

I drive a truck around all over the state of Ohio in Pennsylvania and I see him hanging all the cities and I just thought Martins Ferry needed it… It’s just the acknowledgement of what these guys went through and what they deserve the respect that they all deserve.

Joe Klug, 1 st Vice Commander

The banners and supplies were sourced from local businesses.

If you would like to honor a veteran in your life, you can fill out an application and send or drop off a picture at the American Legion Post 38 on Zane Highway.

They are taking applications for their next set of banners that will be hung in 2023.

