Warner Music Group becomes first major label to adopt fan-powered royalties system

It’s no secret that the world of streaming has hit some pretty significant bumps in the past few years. From artists pulling their music from Spotify (Neil Young and Joni Mitchell) to an outcry from Congress, streaming platforms have remained in the musical hot seat. And now, SoundCloud is feeling that heat.
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
‘Renaissance’ Revealed: Collabs For Beyoncé’s New Album Include Jay Z, Pharrell, The-Dream & Drake
Everyone in the Beyhive is anticipating Beyoncé‘s seventh full-length solo album Renaissance and we’re all just wondering what “Formation” singer has in store for us. Well, to hear the album, you’re just going to have to wait until it drops on July 29, but in the meantime, Queen Bey has revealed the credits, collaborations and even the track list for her upcoming album.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Complex
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre
Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Thanks JAY-Z & Mos Def, Brings Out Nelly Furtado At All Canadian North Stars Concert
Toronto, Canada – Drake celebrated the Canadian artists who “paved the way for all of us” at the opening night of his October World Weekend on Thursday (July 28). The 6 God hosted the All Canadian North Stars concert at HISTORY, the Toronto venue he and Live Nation Canada opened last year, where he brought together over a dozen Canuck Hip Hop and R&B pioneers.
In any creative art, there lies the risk of upsetting people. Add in the fast pace of technology, and how art is shared and it's even more likely to happen. Back in the day, music consumption was limited to a few TV channels and the radio if personal ownership to play some songs wasn't an option. Now rappers' albums are all over streaming platforms and the internet, along with being on demand. This means more eyes and ears on music and its videos, but also heightens the chance of this controversial art causing a problem in addition to getting forcibly removed from play due to issues and backlash.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's "The Last Slimeto" Is Officially Turned In To Atlantic Records
The anticipation surrounding NBA Youngboy's next studio album, The Last Slimeto is high. He came into 2022 strong with the release of projects like Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby but he's remained rather lowkey since. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up the rollout with a string of singles as fans anticipated the release.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake & Lil Baby Join DJ Khaled On New Single ‘Staying Alive’ — Watch The Video
It’s not the summer without a Khaled album and it’s not a Khaled album without a big Drake single. DJ Khaled has been teasing his new album God Did on social media for months but tonight, the campaign is officially underway. He grabs the assistance of Drake and Lil Baby for his new song ‘Staying Alive‘, which channels The Bee Gees’ classic song just like the name implies. It sounds like a single that could make its rounds on radio and TikTok.
Complex
JNR Choi Taps Fivio Foreign for New Single and Video “Amused”
JNR Choi continues his breakout year by dropping a new single and music video featuring Fivio Foreign. “Amused” isn’t the first time the two have joined forces, as JNR Choi previously enlisted Fivio for a remix to his hit single “To the Moon,” which peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 en route to earning a gold certification from the RIAA in June.
NME
P Money releases “gaming anthem” ‘Outplayed’ with Tundra Esports
P Money has released ‘Outplayed’ in partnership with London-based Tundra Esports, with footballer Virgil van Dijk starring in the music video. Today (August 4), Tundra Esports described ‘Outplayed’ – a track created by P Money, an ambassador to the group – as “the first official grime gaming song.”
FIFA・
