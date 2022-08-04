Four Sentenced in Hamilton County to IDOC on Various Offenses

Read on wish989.com
southernillinoisnow.com
Prosecutors file three new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three new felony charges were filed in Marion County Court on Friday. 39-year-old Steven Cody of South Pine in Centralia was charged with burglary. He was arrested by Centralia Police for allegedly entering a dwelling in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Centralia on August fourth with intent to commit a theft. Cody will make his first appearance in court on Monday when bond will be set.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, August 6th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on two counts of resisting arrest. Brock Linder, who told authorities he was homeless, was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester of Hotze Road in Salem for domestic battery. The department was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Woman charged with murder of ex at IDOT worksite in Murphysboro
A Herrin woman faces multiple charges of murder after she allegedly killed her ex-husband, an Illinois Department of Transportation worker, at his work site in Murphysboro last week. Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced Friday that Alexis N. Stallman, 41, has been charged with three counts of first-degree...
wevv.com
Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street. According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
cilfm.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
wrul.com
Wease Arrested on Multiple Charges
A Carmi woman was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Use of Property at Wal-Mart. 40 year old Maryanne Wease was arrested at around 6pm Wednesday night by the Carmi Police Department. She was then transported to the White County Jail, she is currently being held without bond.
KFVS12
Missing Benton man located by law enforcement
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly dropped a baggie of what field tested as the drug on the floor of a Salem business on Wednesday. With the help of video surveillance, Michael Talley of West Warmouth was identified as the person who dropped the baggie. He was taken into custody when police saw him riding a bicycle near the Warmouth and Ohio Street intersection Wednesday afternoon.
wish989.com
Missing Carbondale Teen Found
CARBONDALE – Police in Carbondale say a missing teen, 16-year-old Shariah N. Davis of Carbondale, has been found to be good health after being found in Carbondale. Davis has been missing since Aug. 1 when she was last seen in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. She’s known...
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
14news.com
DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
wrul.com
Burglary Reported in Crossville
Another report was filed to the White County Sheriff’s Department, this time a burglary report out of Crossville. On Thursday, August 4th, Sonia Churchwell reported that a burglary had taken place at her residence. She stated that at some point during the week an unknown subject or subjects entered her residence without her permission. When she returned she noticed that her TV had been stolen and that her belongings had been rifled through. She also noted that some snack food had been taken from its box in the kitchen. No further information about this incident has been made available at this time.
wrul.com
Criminal Damage to Property Reported out of Burnt Prairie
The White County Sheriff’s Department received a report of Criminal Damage to Property on Monday, August 1st from a Burnt Prairie resident. Amber Walkenbach reported to the department that she had been a victim of an intended criminal damage to property offense. She showed the Reporting Officer a plastic bag of nails and homemade nail spikes that she had picked up out of the driveway of where she was staying. This incident is still under investigation.
wmix94.com
Centralia woman charged with fentanyl distribution
MARION COUNTY — A 21-year-old Centralia woman was formally charged Wednesday in Marion County Court with multiple drug-related offenses. Mariah McCray was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Marion County Jail. McCray was charged in court Wednesday with Class 1 felony manufacture with the intent to deliver fentanyl and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Centralia Police for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old Mikayla Rowcliff of DeWolfe Street...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to aggravated domestic battery
A 33-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after entering a guilty plea in Marion County Court to a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Rodney Thomas of North Cherry was placed on 30 months probation, ordered to undergo the men’s challenging violence program as well as drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment.
14news.com
Wednesday marks first court appearance for Amy Word, five others arrested in drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the arrest of EVSC School Board member Amy Word, who is also the owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill. She was arrested on July 30 in connection to a large drug bust involving Lamasco. [Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine...
