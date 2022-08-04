Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location

Read on www.wtvm.com
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
WTVM
Pet food manufacturer to invest over $79M in new facility in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus. This investment will create more than 100 new jobs in the next five years. “Near Fort Benning, AFB will...
Dragonfly Trail: A new look for one of Columbus’ most visible streets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — DragonFly Trails Inc. and the city are sprucing up the trail at 11th Street Bypass. LED lights, fresh paint, and a new mural will play a part in refreshing the local trail. Columbus State artists, Trudy Tran and Vinh Quang Hunynh, spent 30 hours alone this week working on the mural. […]
Business has been good, says co-owner of new Columbus selfie museum
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Business has been good since The Photoshop, a selfie museum located at 1425 3rd Avenue in Columbus, opened on July 15, according to Sherricka Day, one of its three owners. Day said people often visit the museum around the end of the week or on weekends. “Last week, we did notice that […]
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $375,000
A rare opportunity presents itself! Brand new, custom designed home located in Ivy Creek Subdivision! This beautifully finished 2751 sq. ft., open concept, 5 bedrooms, to include bonus room, 3 bath home is finished and ready for its new owners! The foyer opens into an office space and then into the stylish kitchen that includes white, soft close cabinets with black finishes, subway tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. The living room offers a fireplace with shiplap, cathedral ceilings and is open to the breakfast area & kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and offers tons of space with a walk-in closet, ensuite bath with a seperate soaking tub, fully tiled shower, his and her vanities with quartz countertops. The main living and kitchen display a gorgeous, soft wood colored LVP flooring. Outdoors you'll find a covered patio area, sidewalks and street lights, a great area for the kids to run and play!
WTVM
Auburn offering free parking in downtown before fall semester begins
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown parking will be free during the break between Auburn University’s summer and fall semesters. Free parking begins Friday, August 5, and ends Monday, August 15. On-street parking is available throughout downtown as well as on and surrounding the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal...
Could deal to bring Missouri company, 100 new jobs to Columbus jumpstart city’s economic development?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week, the city of Columbus scored a big economic development victory when it landed a Missouri-based pet food flavoring company that will bring 100 new high-paying jobs and a new manufacturing facility that will approach $80 million. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced on Thursday that Applied Food Biotechnology will build […]
Paws Humane Society to provide free animal vaccines, microchips at drive-through clinic on Saturday
Paws Humane Society has partnered with Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) and Valley Healthcare System, Inc. to provide a free drive-through animal vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Columbus Civic Center, located at 400 4th Street in Columbus. Visitors are asked […]
Albany Herald
Pet food manufacturer plans $79M Georgia plant, but taxpayer-funded incentives are unknown
(The Center Square) — A global manufacturer of pet food ingredients plans to invest more than $79 million in a new Columbus facility. AFB International plans to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years. The St. Charles, Missouri-based company develops, manufactures and sells palatant ingredients that make pet foods and supplements taste better, helping ensure pets receive needed nutrients.
WTVM
Columbus police seeking witnesses in 1960 murder of Opelika man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses with information on a cold case that dates back to 1960. On Saturday, November 26, 1960, the body of Julian May was discovered in a wooded area off of Debby Street in Columbus. An autopsy confirmed that May had been murdered.
WTVM
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home. There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony. This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team. Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly...
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
WTVM
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation into a body found on 16th Street is underway. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez, reported missing on August 2, says Coroner Buddy Bryan. The investigation began when a body was found in a wooded area near 16th Street...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Body found in wooded area off of 16th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene. According to police, CPD officers located the body in […]
alabamanews.net
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field
A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
Tropical weather pattern continues with isolated showers and storms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tropical airmass remains across the southeast with a conveyor belt of moisture continuing to funnel into the region producing isolated showers and storms as temperatures climb into the 90s. Dodging numerous showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening as we head into the upcoming work week and as kids head […]
WALB 10
Terrell Co. home destroyed in lightning fire
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A lightning strike caused a home built in the 1800s to burn to the ground in Terrell County, Tuesday night. Fortunately, no one was home, according to State Farm Insurance Agent Karen Cohilas. “The homeowner will be able to replace some things with his insurance coverage....
WTVM
Harris County Health Dept. offers new COVID testing kiosk
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Health Department is one of the first in the West Central health district to provide a new form of Covid-19 testing. Right outside on the front steps of the building is a kiosk that offers access to a self-administered PCR Covid-19 test kit.
