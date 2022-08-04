After Greenville | North State fire risk | Redding short-term rentals

Read on www.mynspr.org
California's McKinney fire has destroyed nearly 90 homes and is only 30% contained
California's McKinney Fire has destroyed nearly 90 houses and is only 30% contained a week after breaking out in the Klamath National Forest, with hot and dry conditions expected to continue through the weekend.
mynspr.org
‘Burn Scars’ | Butte County air quality | School mental health
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 5. Interview: Plumas County author writes poetry collection about Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire devastated the community of Greenville one year ago Thursday. Plumas County author Margaret Elysia Garcia worked in Greenville and lives nearby. In July, she published a poetry collection about the fire called “Burn Scars.” Read the full story.
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple lightning caused fires still burning in Trinity and Humboldt counties
SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. 4:46 P.M. UPDATE - Multiple lightning-caused fires are still burning in the Six Rivers National Forest, in the Trinity and Humboldt County areas, according to the USFS. Two of the fires, the Charlie and Prairie Fires, have both been contained. The Bravo and Campbell Fires...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
SFGate
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
actionnewsnow.com
Fire forcing an evacuation warning in the area of Salyer in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are heading to an active fire in the area of Salyer in Trinity County. This fire is north of Highway 299 West near the county line. Right now there is an evacuation warning for people living in Salyer. Be prepared if the flames spread even...
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
SFGate
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
What you need to know before floating in California’s rivers
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
Photos show McKinney Fire's destruction of Klamath River, a California town turned to ash
Deer walk among the ashes of a California town.
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
krcrtv.com
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs
REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
krcrtv.com
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
