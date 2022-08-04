ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

After Greenville | North State fire risk | Redding short-term rentals

 2 days ago
'Burn Scars' | Butte County air quality | School mental health

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 5. Interview: Plumas County author writes poetry collection about Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire devastated the community of Greenville one year ago Thursday. Plumas County author Margaret Elysia Garcia worked in Greenville and lives nearby. In July, she published a poetry collection about the fire called “Burn Scars.” Read the full story.
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022

During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
PG&E responds to recent power outages as EPSS-enabled circuit shutoffs

REDDING, Calif. — PG&E customers in the Northstate have been experiencing an alarming number of power outages this week alone. Communities have seen outages in areas like Shingletown, Cottonwood, Red Bluff, and Anderson. In total, roughly over 4,000 customers have been impacted. PG&E says the outages involve Enhanced Powerline...
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire

REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
