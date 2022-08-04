Longtime Husker track & field coach Gary Pepin announces retirement

Lincoln is on its way to reaching 90° for the 37th day this year, but the good news for most is that it will not be as humid as recent days. Skies will be sunny Thursday. Temperatures will climb in to the lower and middle 90°s. While this is above normal for this time of year, thankfully dew point temperatures will only be in the low 60°s this afternoon. This will make for a minimal heat index, only a degree or two higher than the air temperature.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO