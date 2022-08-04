Longtime Husker track & field coach Gary Pepin announces retirement

Read on www.klkntv.com
klkntv.com
‘It’s his job to lose’: Scott Frost says Husker QB Casey Thompson likely to start
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A day before fall camp’s first scrimmage, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost discussed quarterback Casey Thompson; offense; and name, image and likeness. With Adrian Martinez out of the picture after transferring to Kansas State, the quarterback position has been up for grabs. This offseason,...
klkntv.com
Coach Bill Busch talks special teams ahead of Husker season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Special teams coordinator Bill Busch took the podium following Nebraska football’s 7th day of fall camp practice on Thursday. Busch was all business as he talked with media for a long time which makes sense due to how last season fared for Nebraska’s special teams.
klkntv.com
Nebraska native making his mark on BMX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
klkntv.com
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
klkntv.com
‘They’ll always be a part of us’: Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosts family party after 2-year hiatus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Family Party on Saturday for the first time in two years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the events in 2020 and 2021. Despite a sweltering heat index of between 108 to 110 degrees, 150 family members came out to the...
klkntv.com
Excessive heat over the weekend
It’s hot and it’s about to get hotter. Temperatures on Saturday are going to try for the triple digits and with the dewpoints in the 70s, a 110 t0 115 heat index is likely. Because of this, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place for areas in and...
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County Super Fair carnival will open later Saturday due to heat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The carnival at the Lancaster County Super Fair will open two hours later than planned on Saturday because of the extreme heat. The carnival will now open at 3 p.m. to keep people out of the heat in the early afternoon. Temperatures are expected to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools delays opening of Ada Robinson Elementary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A few hours after the media took a tour of Ada Robinson Elementary School, Lincoln Public Schools decided to delay the opening. The school will not open on the first day of school on Aug. 15 but instead will be closed until Aug. 29. In...
klkntv.com
Girl receives unexpected birthday present as Omaha zoo’s 1 millionth visitor in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Papillion girl received an unexpected present during a trip to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo for her birthday. Juliana Hunt turned 4 on Thursday and had one request for her mom: to ride the carousel at the zoo. As Jeanina Hunt entered the zoo...
klkntv.com
Moms who have children deployed overseas, collect donations to send care packages to our troops
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A good remedy for homesickness can come in the form of a good care package from a loved one. From food to small trinkets each one can help subside those feelings of wanting for home. Shoppers at Super Saver on 27th and Cornhusker highway added a bit...
klkntv.com
A holiday ‘just for the town of Wilber’: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days
WILBER, Neb. (KLKN) – People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Altman teaches the senior group, and Kastanek takes care of the younger kids.
klkntv.com
SUV slams into I-80 guard rail and lands on its side west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A day after local authorities responded to three crashes in rapid succession, another driver wrecked in Lancaster County. Emergency responders were called to I-80 between Emerald and Pleasant Dale just before 6 a.m. Thursday, right around the same time accidents began stacking up Wednesday. Channel...
klkntv.com
Remains warm, but not as humid
Lincoln is on its way to reaching 90° for the 37th day this year, but the good news for most is that it will not be as humid as recent days. Skies will be sunny Thursday. Temperatures will climb in to the lower and middle 90°s. While this is above normal for this time of year, thankfully dew point temperatures will only be in the low 60°s this afternoon. This will make for a minimal heat index, only a degree or two higher than the air temperature.
klkntv.com
Warmest in 16 years; Hot and humid start to weekend
Heat and humidity will be the story for Friday through Sunday before a cold front brings relief for the start of next week. Sunny skies today will allow temperatures to climb to the middle and upper 90°s. Forecasting a high of 98° in Lincoln Friday will be the warmest for August 5 in 16 years.
klkntv.com
Local business owners collect school supplies to donate to Lincoln Public Schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Pencils, notebooks and crayons are not the only things that schools need to kick off the school year and a Facebook page of local business owners gathered to help bridge that gap. The Stock Our Classrooms craft and vendor show opened its doors today to do just...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County law enforcement agencies introduce ‘Gov2Go’ app
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Law enforcement agencies in Lancaster County are participating in a pilot program to help reduce failed court appearances. The program was introduced earlier this week and aims to continue testing the program’s efficiency over the next six months. It allows people to sign up...
