Lewis County, WV

4 north central WV fire departments get grant money

By Alexandra Weaver
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four north central West Virginia fire departments are getting some help from West Virginia American Water’s tenth annual Firefighting Support Grant program.

The company announced in a press release Thursday that it is providing $19,788 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management agencies in its service area—21 departments across the state.

In Lewis County, the Jackson’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department received $810 to purchase breakaway traffic safety vests, and the Weston Volunteer Fire Department received $1,000 to purchase a 2-stroke cycle telescoping power pole saw and fire hooks.

In Webster County, the Hacker Valley Volunteer Fire Department received $586, and the Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department received $1,000, both to purchase pressure-reducing valves.

Statewide, West Virginia American Water said it donated $1,000 to the West Virginia Military Authority for gloves and helmets for forest firefighting missions.

Fire departments in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan and Mercer counties also benefitted, according to the release.

West Virginia American Water said since 2013, its Firefighting Support Grant has awarded 134 grants totaling more than $112,000 to fire departments and emergency management agencies across the state.

