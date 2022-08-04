ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago
Pooka007
1d ago

He's been arrested several times and still released to hurt her more? They're allowing her to be murdered. The police and courts are definitely not there to protect and serve. You better protect and save yourself!

Ben Whittenburg
1d ago

Boy they do believe in the 3 STRIKE Your OUT thing it been me. I would of got just one strike and I’d be out

Christy Hunter
1d ago

He's a habitual criminal. Put him in prison and throw the key away.

