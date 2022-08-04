ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Local hospital offers free heart health support groups

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFvOv_0h4gGiFn00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health is offering a free support group for people living in the community who are interested in learning more about diabetic and cardiovascular health. The support groups are held from 6 pm to 7 pm, every second Monday of each month at First Baptist Church.

According to Midland Health, the support groups consist of programs C.O.A.C.H. AND C.O.D.E.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WL0Zc_0h4gGiFn00

C.O.A.C.H. stands for Community Outreach and Cardiovascular Health. The purpose of C.O.A.C.H is for a group of people with Cardiovascular disease to share experiences or concerns to provide each other with encouragement, comfort, and advice.

C.O.D.E. has a similar purpose but this group is for people with Diabetes to share their personal experiences with one another and receive advice while comforting and encouraging each other.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit provides free healthcare to underserved community

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos has teamed up with Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine Department of Internal Medicine, and Midland Memorial Hospital to provide free basic healthcare to underserved adults living in the area. Casa de Amigos says that the purpose behind the partnership is to help adults in […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local hospital kicks off annual summer blood drive

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is kicking off its 2-day annual summer blood drive today from 10 am to 3 pm outside of the main admitting entrance and on August 4th, 10 am to 3 pm. The Vitalant bus will be parked outside both days collecting blood from anyone who decides to […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Health officials respond to rumors of MCH relocation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s a topic that has residents of Ector and Midland County on edge: could its hospitals be moving?. “Repurpose and relocation,” said Medical Center Health System President & CEO Russell Tippin. “Those are very scary words.”. In an exclusive interview with CBS7 on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Health
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Health
City
Comfort, TX
State
Texas State
City
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

A new development over in Midland for homeless people

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One organization in Midland is helping those without a roof over their head get back on their feet. Fields Edge is an organization that promotes human dignity by building homes for the homeless and empowering a lifestyle of service. Husband and wife John-Mark and Briana Echols...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Airpark to host free and interactive aviation event

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Airports Department is hosting its free and interactive “Fly into fall” event from 9 am to 2 pm on August 27th at Midland Airpark. Guest will also get to take part in the “Run for the Runway” running event that kicks off earlier that morning, hosted by […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local counselors warn against back-to-school bullying

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The beginning of the school year brings concerns for many children and parents and bullying is one of those. Lakacia Pryor is the mother of Tyrane Pryor who started getting bullied at the beginning of her school year, last year. “Bullying has escalated to taking lives,” Pryor says. Bullying has been […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Hospital#Support Groups#Diseases#General Health#Medical Services#Midland Health#First Baptist Church#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit to host Christian music festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thriving United Inc. is inviting the community out for a night of worship at HopeFest 2022. The Christian music festival takes place from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, August 27th at the Midland Horseshoe Arena. Guests can expect to see live performances from the group Unspoken, Christian artists Britt […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Arts to host grant writing workshop

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Arts is hosting its grant writing workshop from 10 am to 12 pm on August 8th at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room for organizations interested in the 2023 grant cycle. To be eligible for a grant, an organization must attend one session. According to a recent […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

ECISD addresses bus concerns

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Thousands of kids are getting ready to go back to school and many of them will be riding school buses once again. LaTonya Brooks is the new director of transportation for ECISD and says she is ready for the school year and Brooks and her staff have been preparing for foundational excellence on of the districts pillars.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa YMCA Learning Center to host job fair

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa YMCA Learning Center is hosting a job fair this Thursday, August 4th from 9 am to 2 pm at 1601 W 13th Street. The organization has a few part-time and full-time positions available including, childcare teachers, bus drivers, office clerks, and more. For those who plan on attending, be […]
ABC Big 2 News

Midland calling for animal shelter volunteers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Animal Services is spreading the word about its new volunteer program- if you are looking for volunteer hours, or just want to spend some time with a few furry friends, you won’t want to miss this opportunity.  The first volunteer orientation will take place from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD hosts new teacher welcome ceremony

ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD held a welcome ceremony for their new teachers.It featured vendors, restaurants, and helped teachers to feel welcome in their new community. 450 new teachers were welcomed this week.They were able to swing by a number of tents to visit with vendors and get accustomed to local businesses. Superintendent Dr. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa College to host back-to-school expo

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is hosting its first annual back-to-school expo to celebrate the beginning of the school year and honor first responders and public servants from 6 pm to 8 pm on August 16th at Woodson Park, located 1020 E. Murphy. In a recent news release, guests can expect to enjoy live […]
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

MISD’s first day of school need to know’s

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local non-profit awards more than $89,000 in grants to ECISD

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – For the 2022 to 2023 school year, teachers in Ector County ISD are being awarded a grant of $89,798.66 from The Education Foundation of Odessa. This grant is made possible through the organization’s innovative grant program. In a recent news release, the Grants Committee approved the funding for the following: 11 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Dog abandoned in Odessa finds new purpose in Wisconsin

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa has seen an alarming increase in stray and abandoned pets in recent months and, as area shelters have remained full, area rescue groups are helping find new homes for those left behind. One such group, Permian Basin Animal Advocates, has taken to Facebook to help find new homes for these abandoned […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa staple is making its way out to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa restaurant is expanding and serving up the community out in Midland. Almost everyone in Odessa knows the restaurant’s curbside bistro and Chef Alejandro Barrientos. Recently though, the chef has brought his cooking back over to midland for the first time in years. Before...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy