13-Year-Old Girl Accepted into Medical School Urges Other Kids, 'Don't Let Anybody Tell You No'

Alena Analeigh Wicker is opening up about the moment she found out she was accepted into medical school at just 13 years old. The teen from Texas was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine, only a year after she graduated high school. In an interview with Good Morning America, Alena said receiving her acceptance letter was "amazing."
TEXAS STATE
Abby Joseph

Mom Forces Teen Daughter to Pay Rent to Live at Home

Even though teenagers are often viewed as sources of angst and rebellion, they can also be valuable members of the family. It's not uncommon for teenagers to play a significant role in the running of their family household in various ways. Their responsibilities may include cooking and cleaning, as well as taking care of younger siblings.
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
EDUCATION
Tracey Folly

Strict mother won't let kids eat without asking permission first

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother was very strict with the food in her house. When my mother and her siblings were growing up, my grandmother wouldn't permit them to eat without asking permission first.
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'

Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.
The Guardian

The drugs don’t work (and other mental health myths)

There can be little doubt that public attitudes to mental health have already turned a corner. Just consider the sheer number of public figures – from Robbie Williams and Lady Gaga to Baroness Davidson – who have opened up about their struggles. According to one analysis of English...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

From shopping lists to jokes on the fridge – 6 ways parents can help their primary kids learn to write well

Learning how to be a confident and communicative writer is one of the most important skills students learn at school. But NAPLAN results show a significant decline in Australian students’ writing performance. Research for the period to 2018, shows year nine students performed nearly 1.5 years behind the average student in 2011. Read more: Writing needs to be taught and practised. Australian schools are dropping the focus too early International studies have also raised concerns about students’...
KIDS
Fatherly

How French Parents Sleep Train Their Babies

The French don’t necessarily sleep train their kids, but that doesn’t mean they can’t teach American parents a thing or two about getting a baby to sleep. After all, Pamela Druckerman, author of the very popular 2012 parenting book Bringing Up Bebe: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting, learned plenty about helping her kid sleep from the French using a method similar in some ways to extinction sleep training. In lieu of popular American sleep training methods, Druckerman asked French parents, who seemed to be getting plenty of sleep, to share their wisdom. All it takes, she found, is a bit of a pause.
WORLD
The Guardian

Graduation is a rite of passage… even if you are only topping out of nursery school

It was a blisteringly hot day when I, my wife and our four-month-old daughter decamped to the nursery’s garden to await the procession. My son had entered with us, but was soon marshalled back inside as we took our seats – my wife and daughter taking a child’s chair that sat about 4in above the ground, while I hunkered down on a low wall that ran along some plant beds. We sat for some minutes, awaiting the unshowy, dignified affair we’d been promised, in which a succession of absurdly cute four-year-olds would pass through a sliding glass door and emerge, triumphantly, as graduates.
EDUCATION
momcollective.com

Youth Extra Small: Reflections on the Night Before Kindergarten

In the weeks leading up to Kindergarten, we were excited! We shopped for supplies. We talked about all the new friends she would make and how much fun she would have at school. The night before, we marked the occasion with a special dinner at our favorite family celebration spot. I pushed to the back of my mind all the normal mom worries and replaced them with some version of “moms have been surviving this milestone since the beginning of time; you’ll be fine and she’ll be fine.”
KIDS
herviewfromhome.com

When Teens Are Hard to Love, You Love Them Harder

I lay face down on the floor, praying. Praying in the loosest sense of the word. Praying in the Romans 8:26 way—you know, when the Spirit “intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words.” Because I could not utter any actual coherent thoughts at that point.
