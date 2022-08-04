ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

Police: Missing kayaker recovered from Rock River identified

By KWQC Staff
 2 days ago
Dixon man dies after being reported missing on Rock River

DIXON – A Dixon man was found dead after his family reported him missing after kayaking on the Rock River. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say that 40-year-old James Shirk was last seen in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered the following day. Authorities say the kayak has not been found, and anyone with any information or the location of the kayak should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
Dixon Man Identified as Victim Pulled From the Rock River on Wednesday

The individual recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members in the evening hours of Tuesday August 2. Shirk was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 2:00pm on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
