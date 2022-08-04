ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Another Chance to Watch the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes

By Staff
 2 days ago
August 5, 2022

(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year.…. 'Aftershock' director says Hulu documentary “comes at a crucial time”. August 5, 2022 1:00 pm. Hulu Aftershock, a documentary out now on Hulu, follows the widowed husbands of Shamony Gibson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Students Work Together On New Mural

Students from eight Sangamon County high schools are working together to paint a mural linked to the planned artwork for the new downtown Springfield transportation hub. The 40-foot-by-10-foot mural at Southeast High School is based upon a similar work that will go up at the transportation facility next spring. Muralist...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Bobcat sightings in Macon

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
MACON COUNTY, IL
LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code

August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen

UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) Friday, Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant recovering drugs and weapons. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit with the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. Officers said on Facebook that they recovered: 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, a loaded […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers

‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
DECATUR, IL
Street Name Change Proposed To Honor Late Businessman

The Springfield City Council will vote this month on a proposal to rename a west-side road in honor of a longtime local businessman who passed away in June. An ordinance before the council would rename Baer Boulevard as O’Shea Way, in honor of the late David “Bud” O’Shea.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Woman killed in auto crash

A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

