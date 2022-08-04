Another Chance to Watch the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes

Read on www.wmay.com
wmay.com
August 5, 2022
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year.…. 'Aftershock' director says Hulu documentary “comes at a crucial time”. August 5, 2022 1:00 pm. Hulu Aftershock, a documentary out now on Hulu, follows the widowed husbands of Shamony Gibson...
wjbc.com
Illinois State Fair manager reports the fair is holding the line on ticket prices
SPRINGFIELD – When you have a mother of four – including a set of triplets – in charge of things, you expect her to be organized and budget-minded. That’s the impression the Illinois State Fair’s first-year manager, Rebecca Clark, wants you to have about the 2022 fair, which begins Thursday.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
wmay.com
Students Work Together On New Mural
Students from eight Sangamon County high schools are working together to paint a mural linked to the planned artwork for the new downtown Springfield transportation hub. The 40-foot-by-10-foot mural at Southeast High School is based upon a similar work that will go up at the transportation facility next spring. Muralist...
WCIA
Bobcat sightings in Macon
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a Bobcat sighting Thursday night captured by trail cameras. Sherry Plain said she has “witnessed several sites of Bobcats.” The last one she saw while standing at her kitchen sink. It was strutting through her backyard. She said she is not...
WAND TV
Springfield selected as one of seven cities for Bloomberg Center Inaugural City Hall Fellows
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WAND)- Springfield, Illinois named one of the first recipients of the Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellowship. The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative is a flagship program of the Bloomberg Center for Cities, that places Harvard master’s or professional degree graduates into leadership positions in city halls. According...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code
August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
Springfield Police recover drugs and guns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) Friday, Springfield law enforcement served a search warrant recovering drugs and weapons. Officials said the Springfield Police Department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit with the Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at 232 East Pine Street. Officers said on Facebook that they recovered: 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, a loaded […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: South Shores Principal Kristi Mullinix describes the school's Welcome Wagon
South Shores School staff visited students' homes on Thursday to deliver a goody bag and welcome them to a new school year. School starts in Decatur Public Schools on Aug. 15.
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman dies in early morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman is dead after a crash early Friday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman died at 4:25 a.m. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:37 a.m. in the 800 block of West Monroe. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The...
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers
‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
wmay.com
Street Name Change Proposed To Honor Late Businessman
The Springfield City Council will vote this month on a proposal to rename a west-side road in honor of a longtime local businessman who passed away in June. An ordinance before the council would rename Baer Boulevard as O’Shea Way, in honor of the late David “Bud” O’Shea.
wdbr.com
Woman killed in auto crash
A 30 year old Springfield woman was killed this morning in an automobile accident. It happened around 4:30 in the 800 block of West Monroe. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An autopsy is scheduled...
