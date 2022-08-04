ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This place was voted the best craft store in the D

All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
LIVONIA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Adrian, MI
Adrian, MI
Lifestyle
sent-trib.com

Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
PERRYSBURG, OH
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Dog Days#Parade#Street Parking#The Wagley Group#Winter Maumee
jtv.tv

Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
welovedexter.com

Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stout brick ranch within walking distance to school, parks – move-in ready

Back of the baseball card: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Baths / 1,153 SqFt / MLS# 3288822. Beautiful 2/3 Bedroom updated stout brick ranch within walking distance to elementary school, Trader Joe’s, and area parks is move-in ready! Fabulous IKEA kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Well-maintained hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and dining room (Could also be used as a 3rd Bedroom!) Current owner will consider construction of wall to re establish pre existing 3rd bedroom. Carpet in second bedroom. Great screened porch with new deck off the rear of the home overlooking the lovely and a fully-fenced backyard. Pristine, attached 2 car garage and freshly painted and remodeled basement with new vinyl plank flooring with bead board wainscot. Be sure to watch the video tour!
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
13abc.com

Toledo auto shop catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy