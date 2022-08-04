Back of the baseball card: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Baths / 1,153 SqFt / MLS# 3288822. Beautiful 2/3 Bedroom updated stout brick ranch within walking distance to elementary school, Trader Joe’s, and area parks is move-in ready! Fabulous IKEA kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Well-maintained hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and dining room (Could also be used as a 3rd Bedroom!) Current owner will consider construction of wall to re establish pre existing 3rd bedroom. Carpet in second bedroom. Great screened porch with new deck off the rear of the home overlooking the lovely and a fully-fenced backyard. Pristine, attached 2 car garage and freshly painted and remodeled basement with new vinyl plank flooring with bead board wainscot. Be sure to watch the video tour!

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO