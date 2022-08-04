Read on www.wlen.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
13abc.com
Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe. The...
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers
It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone. Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This place was voted the best craft store in the D
All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
jtv.tv
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
jtv.tv
Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Interfaith Shelter Block Party and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
welovedexter.com
Ewing Pros / Real Estate One HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Stout brick ranch within walking distance to school, parks – move-in ready
Back of the baseball card: 2 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths / 1 Half Baths / 1,153 SqFt / MLS# 3288822. Beautiful 2/3 Bedroom updated stout brick ranch within walking distance to elementary school, Trader Joe’s, and area parks is move-in ready! Fabulous IKEA kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and subway tile backsplash. Well-maintained hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and dining room (Could also be used as a 3rd Bedroom!) Current owner will consider construction of wall to re establish pre existing 3rd bedroom. Carpet in second bedroom. Great screened porch with new deck off the rear of the home overlooking the lovely and a fully-fenced backyard. Pristine, attached 2 car garage and freshly painted and remodeled basement with new vinyl plank flooring with bead board wainscot. Be sure to watch the video tour!
13abc.com
Toledo auto shop catches fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo business owner was hurt trying to put out a fire at their auto shop Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near Waverly around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Toledo Fire and Rescue officials tell 13abc a vehicle inside the building caught fire but investigators are still working to determine what sparked it.
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Firefighters Rescue 4 Cats, Prevent Garage Fire from Spreading to Home in York Township
The Saline Area Fire Department rescued four house cats and prevented a garage fire from spreading to the attached house in York Township Thursday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the home on the 300 block of Warner Place around 9:15 p.m. They found flames through the roof and it was reported that there were four cats in the home.
WILX-TV
NASCAR returns to Michigan International Speedway, bringing business to Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people set up camp at Michigan International Speedway for NASCAR Weekend. It’s the only race weekend at the Michigan International Speedway and fans have been waiting for it all summer long. Some said they came as far as Toronto. Campers still have two...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
wcsx.com
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
