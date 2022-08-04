ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2022 Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl Is Officially Sold Out

The first official game in Acrisure Stadium will be a sellout. On Friday morning, Pitt announced that the 2022 season opener with West Virginia is officially a sellout. However, the Pitt athletic department is letting fans know that because of the continued demand for tickets, they will sell a limited number of Standing Room Only tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today (Friday, August 5). Standing Room Only tickets are $125 each and sales will be limited to two per customer. These tickets can be purchased online at http://www.pittsburghpanthers.evenue.net.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year

The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Reports: Kedon Slovis Not Seriously Injured At Practice Saturday

Despite reports that Kedon Slovis suffered a major injury during practice Saturday, it appears that rumors of his injury were greatly exaggerated. Both PantherLair’s Chris Peak and 93.7 the Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported that Slovis did not suffer a major injury at practice, after rumors of Slovis being carted off the field surfaced on social media.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Morgantown, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Report: Pitt Reaches Out to Purdue De-Commitment Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

As the Pitt hoops staff continues to search for more talent in the 2023 class, it has now reached out to another prospect that it potentially has interest in. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, the Panthers’ staff reached out to Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 guard from Lafayette, Indiana, who recently de-committed from his hometown Purdue Boilermakers. In addition to Pitt, schools such as Villanova, Gonzaga, Texas, Louisville, Memphis, and more reached out to the highly touted combo guard.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy