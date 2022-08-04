Read on pittsburghsportsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2022 Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl Is Officially Sold Out
The first official game in Acrisure Stadium will be a sellout. On Friday morning, Pitt announced that the 2022 season opener with West Virginia is officially a sellout. However, the Pitt athletic department is letting fans know that because of the continued demand for tickets, they will sell a limited number of Standing Room Only tickets beginning at 10 a.m. today (Friday, August 5). Standing Room Only tickets are $125 each and sales will be limited to two per customer. These tickets can be purchased online at http://www.pittsburghpanthers.evenue.net.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Pitt Vs. West Virginia is a Real Rivalry, Needs to Happen Every Year
The best thing about sports, in particular college sports, are rivalries between particular schools. There is nothing better than legitimate hatred and smack talk between the schools and the two fan bases. No matter how hard they’ve tried, since joining the ACC Conference, Pitt hasn’t had a real rival in which both sides could enjoy this type of back and forth.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Blessed and Appreciative: Bub Means Looks Forward to Being the Best at Pitt
The first time Bub Means entered the transfer portal, exiting Tennessee following the 2019 season after being slotted into the system as a defensive back, he hit it off with Tiquan Underwood. However, it didn’t work out that Means would join Underwood at Rutgers, where Underwood was in his first...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Reports: Kedon Slovis Not Seriously Injured At Practice Saturday
Despite reports that Kedon Slovis suffered a major injury during practice Saturday, it appears that rumors of his injury were greatly exaggerated. Both PantherLair’s Chris Peak and 93.7 the Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported that Slovis did not suffer a major injury at practice, after rumors of Slovis being carted off the field surfaced on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Nick Farabaugh To Host Pitt Football Podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now
Nick Farabaugh will be joining the Pittsburgh Sports Now network. In this role, Farabaugh will be hosting a Friday podcast where he will break down Pitt in every form, from tape to analysis. He’ll now be a part of our site for the upcoming Pitt Football season. Farabaugh is...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Named G.I.B.S.O.N Award Winner by Josh Gibson Foundation
On Friday, Pitt head basketball coach Jeff Capel received the honor of the G.I.B.S.O.N sports award, given by the Josh Gibson Foundation. The award was given to Capel at a luncheon at PNC Park on Friday. “As part of the festivities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Josh Gibson’s induction...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: Pitt Reaches Out to Purdue De-Commitment Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
As the Pitt hoops staff continues to search for more talent in the 2023 class, it has now reached out to another prospect that it potentially has interest in. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, the Panthers’ staff reached out to Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 guard from Lafayette, Indiana, who recently de-committed from his hometown Purdue Boilermakers. In addition to Pitt, schools such as Villanova, Gonzaga, Texas, Louisville, Memphis, and more reached out to the highly touted combo guard.
Comments / 0