China foreign minister walks out moments before ASEAN meeting gala dinner

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
PHNOM PENH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi walked out before the start of a gala dinner of foreign ministers at a meeting in Cambodia on Thursday and was seen leaving the venue in a vehicle, witnesses said.

Wang Yi waved to media as he entered a holding room for the dinner then walked out of the venue, without giving a reason, according to Reuters journalists. Two witnesses working at the venue told Reuters Wang Yi was seen leaving in a vehicle.

The dinner was attended by more than a dozen foreign ministers including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, and senior diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Jiraporn Kuhakan; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Angus MacSwan

SteveSandersSharkHunter
1d ago

Who cares. China steals everything from everyone else. They haven’t played by any rules all this time and they aren’t going to start now.

Tim Ramsey
2d ago

He pissed in their corn flakes by threatening them over Taiwan and left. At lest he knew he made himself an unwelcome dinner guest.

Verena Robert Jump Lewis
16h ago

Ameri a needs to start building back and opening our factories of everything and then pull of trading with China. Whatever China makes we can make and make it better.

