ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pitt can win now, that’s why QB Slovis transferred from USC

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQGVX_0h4gG7sH00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Kedon Slovis begins training camp in a competition to be the Pitt starting quarterback transferring out of USC. What convinced him to move across the country was not just a job opening, but what he felt was the best chance to win, immediately.

“I was looking for a team to win now and there are only a few teams that fit that mold,” Slovis said.  “The more I looked into it, the more I felt like the players were really good.  The coaches fit what I want to do.  The culture is exactly what I want.  It’s in a good conference.  It checked every box that I wanted.  The only question I had was the OC (offensive coordinator).”

When Slovis committed in mid-December, Mark Whipple had left for Nebraska and Pitt was preparing for the Peach Bowl without an offensive coordinator.  Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said he wanted to wait until after the game to decide, which he did.  Slovis said the Pitt head coach even involved him in the process of eventually hiring Frank Cignetti.

Even though he had already committed, that move confirmed to him he was right.  The 21-year-old said he formed a quick bond with the former and once again Pitt OC.

“It’s been awesome,” Slovis said Monday after the first practice of the season.  “It’s a great system.  He’s coached the best.  He’s coached Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers and he’s been around the game so long.  The way he coaches it makes it so easy.”

Slovis believes he can play free in his offense.  That it’s the way Cignetti approaches it with a calm demeanor.  It allows him to take control and now he feels like he’s ‘been here forever’ even though it’s only been a few months.

That starting job is not going to be handed to him.  Narduzzi said he will take all the time he needs to decide and says he wants it to become obvious to all who the starter will be.  Slovis is competing with Nick Patti, the fifth-year quarterback who is finally getting a legit chance to start after four years behind Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett.

“Nick’s been awesome,” Slovis said.  “He sent me a text right away (when he committed).  I met him the first day I was in the building.  He’s an awesome guy to be around in the room, to be around every day.”

“Obviously, at quarterback only one guy plays, I’ve been in other situations where it’s definitely been awkward.  That’s not really the situation here.”

He looks at pressure playing at Pitt in the terms that he wants to be elite.  He puts pressure on himself to play well, no matter the situation.  Somewhere though in the back of his mind he tries to remember football is still just a game he’s been playing his whole life.

Slovis also tries to just worry about himself, not bother with what Patti, or any other quarterback, is doing in terms of competing with him.

“I think it’s best to focus on what you are doing,” Slovis said.  “You can get caught up in what other guys are doing.  If you get caught up in that it changes your own game.  I’ve always viewed this, you are in competition, you have to be great.  At the end of the day, do what you do best, he’ll do what he does best and you’ll evaluate it.”

Slovis and Patti work out together, throw together and hang out at times together.  He said it’s easy for them to get along.  They were part of a goal of throwing 10,000 passes with teammates this Summer.  He said he didn’t keep an exact count, but joked it’s more likely 50,000 throws by the end.

Transferring wasn’t easy, Slovis said it was hard leaving his friends and routine at USC.  However, he said he knew once he got here that he made the right choice.

He didn’t want a rebuilding situation.  He knew Pitt had nearly everyone coming back except the quarterback.  Slovis believes he’s that missing piece.

Now he has to go out and earn the starting job.  Following that it’s doing what Slovis says is the most important job for a quarterback.

“To win.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

WR Jordan Addison says move to USC was only about football

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Addison said he didn’t know Southern California was the school for him until the moment he set foot on campus for his recruiting visit shortly after entering the transfer portal in May. And the Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver said anybody who thinks his decision was about anything but football really doesn’t know him at all. Addison realizes he left behind hurt feelings at Pitt, where he was the nation’s most prolific receiver last season while catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 TDs. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi has strongly suggested star players like Addison have been swayed by huge name, image and likeness deals at higher-profile schools like USC. Addison said there’s no truth to those insinuations, and they’re disappointing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

USC Star Transfer Opens Up About "Frustrating" NIL Rumors

Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred from Pitt to USC. There were rumors that the Biletnikoff Award winner took his talents to California because of the potential to sign NIL deals. Speaking to the local media this week, Addison addressed his latest career move. He revealed that he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC DL Coach Shaun Nua talks about hard coaching and next steps for the Trojans up front

USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua has already established himself as one of the straightest shooters on the Trojan coaching staff and that reputation was only enhanced by his appearance at the program’s media day Thursday inside Heritage Hall. We started right off with an inquiry into what the spring film of his position group showed him in terms of where the defensive line is at to start fall training camp. “We have a long way to go, but at the same time,it's encouraging that we do have some talent. But we’re far from the standard that we believe will take us to the next level. So now the camp is an opportunity for us to get there but very encouraging.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Mark McGwire Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Wife/Spouse Name: Kathleen Hughes(1984-1990), Stephanie Slimer (2002-Present) Kids/Children Name: Mathew McGwire, Monet Rose, Marlo Rose, and Monroe Rose. Baseball is a bat-and-ball game played between two opponent gatherings who substitute batting and dealing with. The Handling bunch endeavors to prevent runs from getting radiators or runners “out” which constrains them out of the field of play. Both the image and bumpers have strategies failing to remember they’re beating bunches of players. I know to some that is a great deal of jargon about baseball and I realize that all you need to know is about Mark McGwire who was by and large a notable baseball player and coach. His legacy still lives on to this day and he is admired by many.
POMONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Kedon Slovis
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Mark Whipple
Person
Aaron Rodgers
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting

NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
INGLEWOOD, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#American Football#College Football
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
randomlengthsnews.com

Get Ready for the 33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival

To lounge outdoors, on a summer day or night among friends and loved ones, listening to some of the best live music that Los Angeles has to offer, that’s the very experience that the Long Beach Jazz Festival brings annually to music fans. This is the festival’s 33rd year and it’s coming right up, Aug. 12 to 14. The celebrated event is the only Southern California jazz festival staged on a gorgeous grassy knoll within a beautiful waterfront setting.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy