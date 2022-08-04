Read on enews.wvu.edu
Traveling around campus: Fall 2022 transportation options
As you prepare your travel plans for the Fall 2022 semester, you have several transportation options on and around campus to get you where you need to go. The Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system is now open. Riding the PRT is quick and easy. It’s also one of the most efficient and sustainable ways to get around campus.
WVU Foundation records second-best year with more than $213 million in contributions
Alumni and friends gave nearly $214 million to West Virginia University in the past year, making it the second-highest year of giving in the University’s history. Their gifts will benefit education, health care and prosperity to make a positive impact across the Mountain State and beyond for years to come.
