Morgantown, WV

wvu.edu

Traveling around campus: Fall 2022 transportation options

As you prepare your travel plans for the Fall 2022 semester, you have several transportation options on and around campus to get you where you need to go. The Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system is now open. Riding the PRT is quick and easy. It’s also one of the most efficient and sustainable ways to get around campus.
