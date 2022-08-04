ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congratulations, Stingrays!

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

Sturgis Stingrays Swim Club finished another strong summer season.

Head coach Melanie O'Connell said she is happy with the team's progress and efforts this season.

This summer's team was coached by O'Connell and assistant coach Cash Schwemer.

Team members for the 2022 summer Sturgis Stingrays: Coy Yunker, Michael Holmes, Diamond Lane, Milo Barry, Chaz Taylor, Lane Cramton, Aaron Holmes, Emma Henschel, Ainsley Gump, Tenley Rutenbar and Garrett Denton.

