Frank Viverito announces retirement from St. Louis Sports Commission

St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito announced his retirement this week.

After more than 27 years at the Commission, Viverito's last day will be December 31 of this year. His successor will be Marc Schreiber, who's the current Vice President of marketing for the commission.

Viverito said announcing his retirement was emotional.

"It was pretty overwhelming at our board meeting yesterday. I think there actually were a few tears in the room. And there was a lot of applause," Viverito told KMOX. "And that's the crux of why we're successful, because we have so many people that care about us and help us do what we do."

Viverito said looking back at his career, one of the things he's most proud of is the team he was able to put together.

"That was my number one objective, whether it's staff, board members, partners, locally, nationally, the business community, the media community, to pull everybody together," he said. "And that's not always the way things work in St. Louis. And it's certainly singular in our industry. And like I say, it's the source of our success."

Listen to the whole conversation from Total Information AM: