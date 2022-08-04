ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know

Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cvs Health#Roic#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2 Cvs Health Cvs
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
STOCKS
blockworks.co

Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days

Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Brüush Announces Closing Of $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. BRSH (“Brüush” or the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 3,728,549 units at a combined public offering price of $4.16 per unit, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, with an initial exercise price of $4.16 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $15.5 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Liberty Braves Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Liberty Braves Group BATRA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 9.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.52. Revenue was up $44.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

GCP Applied Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

GCP Applied Technologies GCP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GCP Applied Technologies missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $15.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Amgen

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $251.33 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $208.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy