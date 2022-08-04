New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Reveals Character Customization Features

Read on www.gamespot.com
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
Gamespot
Fallen Tear: The Ascension Adds JRPG Elements To Its Metroidvania Format For A More Story-Driven Take On The Genre
Fallen Tear: The Ascension is the debut title for Winter Crew, a Philippines-based studio. The upcoming metroidvania takes inspiration from its creators' culture, featuring 2D art, fully-voiced characters, and a story-driven adventure based on Southeast Asian folklore. As seen in Fallen Tear's new gameplay trailer, the main characters also take plenty of inspiration from Fullmetal Alchemist's Seven Deadly Sins--aka, the best characters in the manga/anime--with protagonist Hira's appearance and abilities being notably based on best boy Greed.
New Secret Invasion trailer shows a gritty Marvel series that no one’s ready for – description
Marvel delivered a huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and while we’re all excited for Avengers 5 and 6, perhaps the most impressive showing was Secret Invasion. The upcoming Disney Plus series, touching down in 2023, looks set to be the franchise’s most gritty outing yet, and Total Film was on the scene to witness the exclusive footage.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Popculture
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
digitalspy.com
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Gamespot
Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #10 - Young Avengers Part 6
Young Avengers reaches its big finale! It’s Iron Lad vs. Doom in a fight to answer the Marvel Universe’s most burning question: Who do you love?
Gamespot
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened | Reveal Trailer | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes detective horror adventure. The game acts as a continuation of young Sherlock’s story with Holmes and Watson undertaking their first major case together.
Gamespot
Hot Drop: Apex Legends' Battle Passes Have Fun Narrative Implications
Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Most aspects of Apex Legends contribute to the game's story--character...
Gamespot
Datamined Music May Reveal Future Mario Kart 8 DLC Circuits
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe placeholder music files have been discovered following the latest update which could be hinting at the future Booster Course Pass DLC circuits. but the findings were posted to YouTube by BL--via VGC--and it seems that they correspond to music tracks from classic Mario Kart games. You...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
Gamespot
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
Gamespot
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite Update Will Add Doubles Playlists, More Helmet Customization Options
The next "drop pod" update for Halo Infinite arrives August 9, and it will include a number of features fans have long asked for. As detailed in a new 343 Industries blog post, the upcoming drop pod (which is 343's term for smaller, quality-of-life focused updates) will allow for unlocked visors to be used interchangeably between all of the game's armor cores. That will apply to all visors to be added to the game in the future as well.
Gamespot
Hitman Sniper: The Shadows | Shape The World Trailer
Our biggest update yet! We’re super excited to share it with our players. You asked, we listened. Leaderboards, Player Profiles and more!
Gamespot
"Impossible" Halo 2 No-Deaths LASO Challenge Finally Has Its Winner
A $20,000 Halo 2 challenge issued by streamer and YouTuber MoistCr1tikal has finally been completed, with streamer Jervalin claiming the bounty. Earlier this summer, MoistCr1tikal offered $5,000 to anyone who could conquer what he called "the hardest challenge in all of gaming." That challenge? Complete Halo 2 solo, on legendary difficulty, with all of the game's difficulty-adding skulls turned on, without dying a single time. Though the feat surely has been accomplished by someone, somewhere, since the game's 2004 launch, there is no video record of it having ever been done, which is why MoistCr1tikal's challenge also stipulated the entire ordeal needed to be streamed live on YouTube or Twitch to qualify. When nobody stepped up to the plate for three weeks, MoistCr1tikal raised the bounty up to $20,000 for the first person to accomplish the deed.
Gamespot
MultiVersus Season 1 And Rick And Morty See An Indefinite Delay
MultiVersus' season one has been delayed to an as-of-yet unconfirmed date, as well as the game's next character Morty. Season one of the Super Smash Bros. inspired, Warner Bros. IP-filled platformer was meant to kick off next Tuesday, August 9, and was meant to introduce Morty of Rick and Morty fame into the roster. Rick was almost meant to join some time during season one, but obviously will likely also be delayed.
