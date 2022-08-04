ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
pointpubs.com

LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON

Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelexperta.com

Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach

Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Woman Leaves Car In Lane At The Reserve At Boca Raton

Parked Cars Can’t Move. Other Drivers Stuck. All While Woman Is Apparently In Salon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently left her car right in the middle of a travel lane in the parking lot at Boca Raton’s “The Reserve” Friday afternoon. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

