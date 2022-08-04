Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.

