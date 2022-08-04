Read on www.bocaratontribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
pointpubs.com
LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT TO BREAK GROUND SOON
Rendering of new townhome community planned for the southwest corner of Lighthouse Drive and NE 39th Street. LIGHTHOUSE POINT TOWNHOME PROJECT: SeKai Residences, the 12-unit townhome community that is planned for the vacant lot on the southwest corner of NE 23rd Avenue (Lighthouse Drive) and NE 39th Street, is slated to start construction soon, after being on hold for the past several years.
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
bocamag.com
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
Click10.com
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelexperta.com
Top Kid-Friendly Places to Visit in West Palm Beach
Palm Beach City is located by the west coast of Florida beaches and is a city full of fun. The place is widely known as the Playground for the rich, you can find a bunch of restaurants in Palm Beach too, like Echo Restaurant. West Palm Beach kids and people from across the country usually come here to spend a vacation. It offers a lot to its visitors including wildlife refuges, parks sanctuaries apart from the picture-like waterways. Adventure and fun never end here! That’s I decided to gather the best kid-friendly places to visit in West Palm Beach.
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'We all came together and got through it': 5 Lakeside Medical residents prevail through pandemic
BELLE GLADE — The 10th class of family doctors to graduate from Lakeside Medical Center didn't merely survive three years of medical residency. It prevailed through the coronavirus pandemic. The five doctors who completed their work in June at Palm Beach County's only public hospital saw first-hand how COVID-19...
cw34.com
Back to school, live music, and a dog bar beer fest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a list of things happening. A number of back to school events will take place this weekend. These events range from supply distributions to health fairs, to games and more. Below are...
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
BOCA RUDETON: Woman Leaves Car In Lane At The Reserve At Boca Raton
Parked Cars Can’t Move. Other Drivers Stuck. All While Woman Is Apparently In Salon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently left her car right in the middle of a travel lane in the parking lot at Boca Raton’s “The Reserve” Friday afternoon. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
thecoastalstar.com
Boynton Beach: Joy, relief greet final approval for construction of The Pierce
The city’s final approval of The Pierce — a $73 million downtown complex of apartments, restaurants, retail stores and green space at 115 N. Federal Highway — has been greeted with enthusiasm from all quarters. Elected officials, the project’s developers, Community Redevelopment Agency staff and residents have...
Comments / 0