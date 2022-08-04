AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO