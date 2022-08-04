Read on fabulousarizona.com
Privado Villas to Open at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess this Fall
Set to open this fall, construction has begun on Privado Villas, a new luxury boutique hotel-within-a-hotel at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Replacing the resort’s casitas, the new amenity-packed villas will offer 119 regal residential-style suites. The Privado Villas will comprise 14 pods on the west end of the 65-acre Scottsdale...
iheart.com
Speakeasies In The Valley
When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
Insomnia Cookies Looking to Build Third Arizona Location in Phoenix
The late-night cookie company has plans to expand into downtown.
KGUN 9
7 Family-Friendly Hotels With Perks That Kids Love
Enjoying kid-centered vacations can be a wonderful part of creating core memories, building bonds and enjoying time with the people you love most. But before you start planning a trip to one of the major theme parks, you might want to consider checking out some unique family-friendly hotels around the country instead.
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
entrepreneursbreak.com
The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix
She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
fox10phoenix.com
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
citysuntimes.com
Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley
It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
AZFamily
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
northcentralnews.net
Shop local-ish at farmers markets
Throughout the year, Valley farmers markets provide fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, baked goods, meats, hand-crafted items and more. Over the summer months, residents can visit three different markets to find goods grown or made by Arizona farmers and artisans. Visit the Roadrunner Park Farmers Market every Saturday morning from...
Defunct Phoenix retail center getting second life with new retail, housing
Salt Lake City-based Woodbury Corp. is planning to turn part of an old Phoenix retail center into a mixed-use project with new restaurants, stores and apartments.
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector
Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert chef eyeing seafood king crown
A Gilbert chef is heading to New Orleans this week to compete in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off in the hopes of being crowned the King of American Seafood. Nick Farrer, a salesman and culinary consultant at Isabel’s Amor, will compete with counterparts in a competition hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase.
santansun.com
QC couple opening fitness studio in Chandler
Queen Creek resident Darin Day said he was a regular in his old gym, worked out often and thought he was in pretty good shape for his age. Then he was invited to visit a Fit Body Boot Camp by a neighbor. “I tried it, just blown away,” Day said....
AZFamily
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
12news.com
One-of-a-kind Valley alligator passes away
The Phoenix Herpetological Society announced the alligator's death this week. Mr. Stubbs got a second chance at life by receiving a 3D-printed prosthetic tail.
AZFamily
5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.
