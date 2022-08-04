ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fabulousarizona.com

Privado Villas to Open at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess this Fall

Set to open this fall, construction has begun on Privado Villas, a new luxury boutique hotel-within-a-hotel at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Replacing the resort’s casitas, the new amenity-packed villas will offer 119 regal residential-style suites. The Privado Villas will comprise 14 pods on the west end of the 65-acre Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

Speakeasies In The Valley

When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

7 Family-Friendly Hotels With Perks That Kids Love

Enjoying kid-centered vacations can be a wonderful part of creating core memories, building bonds and enjoying time with the people you love most. But before you start planning a trip to one of the major theme parks, you might want to consider checking out some unique family-friendly hotels around the country instead.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
entrepreneursbreak.com

The Most Influential & Talented Artist in Phoenix

She has been working as a painter and decorator for more than 10 years now, she has been with different companies where she did different kinds of painting jobs. In her previous job she used to do some projects on her own and learned how to do it properly. She started her own business just 2 years ago after finishing her master’s degree in interior design at Arizona State University.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#New Museum#Travel Guide#Optical Illusions#Odysea Aquarium#The Arizona Boardwalk#Butterfly Wonderland#Lol Entertainment
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
AVONDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Shop local-ish at farmers markets

Throughout the year, Valley farmers markets provide fresh fruits and vegetables, honey, baked goods, meats, hand-crafted items and more. Over the summer months, residents can visit three different markets to find goods grown or made by Arizona farmers and artisans. Visit the Roadrunner Park Farmers Market every Saturday morning from...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector

Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert chef eyeing seafood king crown

A Gilbert chef is heading to New Orleans this week to compete in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-off in the hopes of being crowned the King of American Seafood. Nick Farrer, a salesman and culinary consultant at Isabel’s Amor, will compete with counterparts in a competition hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase.
GILBERT, AZ
santansun.com

QC couple opening fitness studio in Chandler

Queen Creek resident Darin Day said he was a regular in his old gym, worked out often and thought he was in pretty good shape for his age. Then he was invited to visit a Fit Body Boot Camp by a neighbor. “I tried it, just blown away,” Day said....
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy