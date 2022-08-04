Oak Harbor Apple Festival Gears up for 43rd Year!

Read on tell.toledo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
This Ohio Hiking Trail Leads to Extraordinary Ruins from the 1800sTravel MavenOhio State
This Ohio Natural Wonder Attracts Visitors from Around the WorldTravel MavenOhio State
Related
toledo.com
Black Swamp Conservancy to Host Concert Series on Catawba Island
Black Swamp Conservancy is hosting a new outdoor concert series at its Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve located at 4400 East Muggy Road in Port Clinton, OH on Catawba Island. The Sunday concerts begin at 2:30 p.m. and feature highly acclaimed regional musicians: Andrew Brown’s Djangophonique (August 28th);...
13abc.com
Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe. The...
13abc.com
New things to see at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Botanical Garden is shaking things up this summer with its Zimbabwean sculptures installation. Jonathan Milbrodt, the lead horticulturist with Metroparks Toledo at the Toledo Botanical Garden, said it was something he spotted at a conference and wanted to bring the art style to Toledo.
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lima News
Flag City Balloon Festival includes helicopter rides
FINDLAY — Tethered and full balloon rides will be available during Flag City’s three-day annual BalloonFest on Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Emory Adams Park, 1861 S. Blanchard St., Findlay. The full schedule of events is online at visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-balloonfest-fri. There will also be helicopter rides...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million
KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials unveil design plans for re-imagined, reinvigorated Black River Landing
Lorain Port and Finance Authority officials plus a team of architects and urban planners unveiled the much-anticipated design plans for Black River Landing.
sent-trib.com
Cancer kicked Pettit — and he kicked back
PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee. He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side. But the race last year was different. “By no means am I a runner, but I can finish without...
Beacon
Yellow perch fishing blossoms around Lake Erie Islands
The Lake Erie yellow perch fishing is on fire right now. How long have we been waiting to make that statement?. The big question right now is how long will the summer perch bonanza last after meager perch catches in spring and early summer. I’m hoping to give the walleye fishing a three- or four-week break while feasting on the excellent numbers of jumbo perch being hooked on perch and crappie rigs worked on or near the bottom of Lake Erie.
Beacon
Prime Catawba lots available at Peach Tree Estates
The infrastructure for the spacious Peach Tree Estates will soon be approved by the EPA, and eight 1.5-acre country estates will be constructed on beautiful Catawba Island by American Servicing Corp. of Findlay, Ohio. “The roads are already cut in, and the ponds will be done soon, as well. We...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
sent-trib.com
Under his spell: Volunteers asked to participate in Bishop’s ‘surreal’ hypnosis at fair
Mike Bishop’s hypnosis show kicked off Thursday evening at the Wood County Fair. Each show starts off with Bishop explaining a little about himself and about hypnosis. He does a few interactive tricks with the audience, then asks for volunteers. All volunteers must be age 13 or older. When...
toledo.com
August 7, 2022 - Toledo Hemp Center Community Cookout for the Kids
2022 Toledo Hemp Center Community Cookout for the Kids. WHAT: 7th Annual Toledo Hemp Center Free Community Cookout. WHERE: Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza - 4925 Jackman Rd. Toledo, Ohio. WHEN: Sunday, August 7, 2022. TIME: Noon until 5pm. WHY: To raise awareness of the ongoing issue of hunger among Toledo...
Farm and Dairy
Pontoon boat and misc.
Duane and Lisa Roberts have sold their home. Visit website donsweetingauctioneer.com for pictures and more information. Pontoon Boat – 24’ twin tubes Lowe pontoon boat in EXCELLENT condition, 2016 40hp Suzuki 4 stroke engine, new decking, vinyl and fence in 2020, new seats in 2022, convertible top, call Duane at 419-564-2466 to arrange a viewing and ask questions; nice 6’ x 8’ single axle trailer with drop deck ramp wood working tools; gun safe; household items.
Comments / 0