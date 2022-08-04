Business development program helps expand child care in central Oregon

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Related
Gaps in police training hinder response to Indigenous cases
Brian Dubray, chief of police at the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Police Department, appreciates the efforts underway in Oregon to address missing and murdered Indigenous persons and is happy to play a role in those efforts. But he knows they’re not enough. For one,...
Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training
Hillsboro resident Catherine Vanderzanden suffered a catastrophic stroke in August 2020 that left her paralyzed on her left side and unable to get out of bed on her own. At 85, she was forced to leave the home where she had lived with her husband of 63 years to move into an adult foster care center.
opb.org
Using ‘green infrastructure’ to promote equity is a key goal for new Oregon forestry manager
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
KGW
Discovering Oregon's past by visiting its ghost towns
SUMPTER, Ore. — The best backroads can lead you down trails to secret hideaways that provide rich history lessons that continue to teach today. It’s the travel that lets you roam into town sites, villages or communities that barely exist. Some that local history buff, Steve Arndt, calls “ghost towns” that are rich with history about the shaping of the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newspaper corrections for Aug. 7, 2022
A letter to the editor in the July 31 Opinion section erroneously said that overdoses have increased in Portland at a rate above the national average. The figures are actually for overdose deaths in all of Oregon.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon state forester rescinds new wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry
On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance or having premiums doubled. They said the Oregon Department of Forestry was ill-equipped to handle the impacts of the map in the middle of fire season.
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map after public outcry
SALEM, Ore. — After getting feedback from thousands of Oregonians, state officials have withdrawn a map that identified the approximate wildfire risk for every corner of Oregon. The process sprang from a law passed in 2021, intended to address the impacts of wildfires in Oregon. Part of that law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law
OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map, will make revisions
The state map that showed residents the risk of their property being impacted by wildfires was removed and will be revised, according to the Oregon State Forester.
nbc16.com
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pnwag.net
Oregon Gets Funds To Help Ranchers Deal With Wolves
A nearly $100 thousand federal grant aimed at helping farmers and ranchers find new ways to stop wolves from killing their livestock is coming to Oregon. Elli Gage, with Western Landowners Alliance, said preventing depredations is difficult because wolves are very intelligent. “And they become habituated quickly. That means any...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | What the psilocybin people think about all the 'opt-out' votes across Oregon
Oregon made headlines across the country when voters approved mushroom therapy, guided therapy using psilocybin from mushrooms, a psychedelic drug. The program has not even begun, but alreadly local jurisdictions are making moves to opt out of the law. Jackson County Commissioners put an ordinance banning the therapy in unincorporated...
KING-5
Seattle brewery joins lawsuit against the state of Oregon regarding beer distribution
Under Oregon law, out-of-state breweries must go through third-party distributors. Some Washington breweries are taking the regulation to court.
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
KTVZ
Under fire: State forester withdraws controversial wildfire risk map for revisions to improve accuracy
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State Forester and Oregon Department of Forestry Director Cal Mukumoto announced Thursday that a controversial wildfire risk map released to the public by the legislatively imposed deadline of June 30 will be withdrawn and revised to address concerns and make improvements to its accuracy.
Fish die in the thousands after wildfire near California-Oregon border
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said. The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were...
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires; Waldo Lake Wilderness now closed
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state that have now closed the Waldo Lake Wilderness Area in the Willamette National Forest and continue to shut down a section of the Pacific Crest Trail. The Beech Creek fire, which began Monday and has burned...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0