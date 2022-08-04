Love Island's Jacques Said He's 'So Angry' At His Mum For Sharing His ADHD Diagnosis

Read on www.tyla.com
Love Island Fans Think Luca Has Been Snubbed From Gemma's Social Media
Love Island fans think that those running Gemma Owen's social media accounts have 'snubbed' Luca Bish following the result of Monday (1 August) evening's final. Following the result, the Instagram accounts of Ekin-Su, Indiyah and Tasha shared adorable photos of their couples, along with a cute caption. But over on...
Love Island Fans Convinced There's A Secret Feud Between Two Islanders
This year's season of Love Island might have drawn to a close, but all eyes are on the islanders as they return to normality. Fans have now noticed that Jacques O'Neill left out another islander when tagging and captioning a recent picture on Instagram. Watch Jacques' emotional exit from the villa below:
Love Island's Deji Claims Indiyah Kissed Him 'A Few Times' In Casa Amor
Former Love Island contestant Deji Adeniyi has hinted that he and Indiyah Polack got up to a lot more in Casa Amor than fans might think. The bombshell was brought back to the main villa by Indiyah after the pair hit it off in Casa, but was eventually dumped when Indiyah decided to get back together with Dami Hope.
Love Island Fans 'Disgusted' As Jacques Mocks Tasha
Love Island fans have turned on former contestant Jacques O'Neill once more, after catching him mocking finalist Tasha Ghouri. The rugby pro has been accused of bullying Tasha after a video posted to his private Instagram Story poking fun at her was leaked. Watch here:. Jacques was watching the Love...
Michael Owen Breaks Silence Following Love Island Final
Michael Owen has spoken out for the first time following the Love Island final, in which his daughter Gemma, 19, and her partner Luca, 23, were named as the runners-up of the season. The pair managed to beat couples Indiyah & Dami and Andrew & Tasha in the final public...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place today: Private ceremony will be attended by close friends and family after she died from bowel cancer last month aged 40
The funeral of Dame Deborah James - who inspired millions with her campaign to raise awareness of bowel cancer - will take place today with a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle,...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
Mum Forced To Change Daughter’s Name Entirely Because No One Can Pronounce it
A mum has shared her plans to change her baby daughter's unusual name to something more simple after growing frustrated at people struggling to pronounce it. Posting anonymously about her baby name woes, the mum revealed that she had originally decided to name her child Aerin, explaining that she had always wanted a "very unique name" for her little girl.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
My nightmare neighbour always complains about the state of my garden so I finally got my revenge – she had it coming
DEALING with a nightmare neighbours isn't most people's idea of fun. It seems they always find something to complain about, not realising that they're actually the annoying ones. One woman shared how she got her own back at her "inconsiderate" neighbour for always complaining. She explained on Reddit: "So the...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Demi Lovato Tells Fans She Is Using She/Her Pronouns Again
Singer Demi Lovato has confirmed that she is using she/her pronouns again. In May last year, the 29-year-old announced that she identified as non-binary and that she would be using they/them pronouns going forward. In a post on Instagram at the time, she explained: "Today is a day I'm so...
Vicky Pattison Praised For 'Powerful' Documentary On Alcoholism
Vicki Pattison has received heaps of praise for her seriously emotional new Channel 4 documentary about her relationship with alcohol. Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me had viewers in tears when it aired on Tuesday night, 2 August, as the TV star reflected on the link between growing up with an alcoholic parent, and her own alcohol abuse.
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comments On Ekin-Su's Post
As if fans weren't in love with him already, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has just revealed himself as an Ekin-Su supporter, after publicly congratulating her on her Love Island win. The beloved reality star left the Love Island villa last night (1 August) with Davide Sanclimenti on her arm...
Loose Women's Sophie Morgan 'Heartbroken' At Beyoncé's 'Deeply Offensive' Lyrics
Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has hit out at pop superstar Beyoncé for including a 'deeply offensive' lyric in one of the songs from her new album. Following its release on Friday (29 July), Queen Bey's album Renaissance achieved critical acclaim in record time. But after taking a closer look at some of the lyrics, fans were unimpressed.
Stacey Solomon And Joe Swash Share Their Emotional First Dance With Fans
Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional first dance with husband Joe Swash on Instagram. Watch below:. The reality star wrote in the caption: "🕊 Our First Dance 🕊😭 I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Today, Tomorrow, Forever. "We got to see some of...
