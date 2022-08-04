ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy This World-Class Fintech Stock While It's Down 49%

PayPal's growth will vastly improve once eBay is completely out of the picture. The company's move to reduce its cost structure should boost its margins in the coming years. Despite its recent jump, PayPal still trades at an alluring valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TheStreet

Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
TheStreet

HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

AMTD Digital (HKD): What do they do?. AMTD Digital is a Hong Kong based investment banking company that has created a digital platform called “AMTD SpiderNet”. AMTD calls SpiderNet a “metaverse” ecosystem and currently it’s mostly used by fintech start-ups and internet influencers. Oh, what’s that? That sounds vague you say? No worries, check out AMTD’s website to clear up all of your confusion.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Benzinga

Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy in August

Enbridge is pouring resources into expanding its clean energy business, and boosting its natural gas segment too. Kinder Morgan expects record results this year, but the market is still punishing its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Erase Early Lead to End Lower

The major indexes opened Monday solidly higher amid a round of well-received bank earnings, but chipped away at these gains to eventually end lower. Garnering the most attention from this morning's earnings calendar was Goldman Sachs (GS, +2.5%), which reported double-digit percentage declines in its top and bottom lines, though both figures beat analysts' consensus estimates. The blue-chip financial firm also said Q2 trading revenue soared 32% year-over-year to $6.5 billion – offsetting a 41% decline in investment banking revenue.
