Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

Philadelphia, PA - If you enjoy waterfalls and natural settings, you should check out the beautiful Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is 45 feet tall and is surrounded by scenic woodland. It used to be a family farm owned by Fred McFeely, the maternal grandfather of the popular children's television show "Mr. Rogers" and a frequent visitor of the area. There is a one-mile loop trail and a small picnic shelter. In 1995, the estate was donated to the county and set aside for its unique natural plant and animal communities.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO