Cannabis Retailer Trees Sets New Record In July With System-Wide Sales Of $1.3M

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
itechpost.com
Oracle Starts Layoffs in US Customer Experience Unit; Job Cuts Also Expected in Canada, EU
Reports said that Oracle will reduce workers across the U.S., Canada, India, and some parts of Europe. Oracle is laying off employees in its U.S. customer experience division, a move that suggests a slowdown in the company's consumer analytics and advertising services. The customer experience division has long lagged behind the growth of the rest of the software company, according to Bloomberg.
ValueWalk
Beleaguered Cannabis Firm Tilray (TLRY) Finally Gains Momentum
Tilray (TLRY) stock jumps on strong earnings and an expanded addressable market. Following a torrential implosion of market value since February last year, cannabis firm Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY, TSE:TLRY) finally gave its stakeholders a reason to smile. Management reported encouraging developments for its fiscal year 2022, including double-digit revenue growth and expectations to be cash flow positive in FY 2023. Further, Switzerland legalizing medical marijuana theoretically expands the total addressable market for cannabis companies. Tilray in particular specializes in exploring the therapeutic potential of the plant.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Walmart on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to lay off corporate employees after cutting its profit outlook last week. The retailer began notifying employees in its corporate offices in Bentonville, Ark., and elsewhere of the layoffs affecting about 200 employees in its merchandising, global technology and real-estate teams departments, The Wall Street Journal reported.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 79.78%, 87.39% and 69.94% since then.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
FOXBusiness
Walmart, Oracle, Robinhood lead job cuts this week
ORCL ORACLE CORP. 77.35 -0.05 -0.06%. Earlier reports from last month said jobs would be cut at Oracle's divisions in India, Canada and Europe, with thousands of workers facing pink slips. According to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of Oracle employees have already been let go. JULY JOBS BREAKDOWN: WHICH...
Layoffs hit Walmart corporate offices
Layoffs are starting at one of the biggest retailers, but so far only Walmart corporate offices are being affected. Walmart confirmed with CNN that it is “updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.”. The layoffs of about...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Why Carvana Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Investors appeared overly eager about the stock despite a lackluster quarter.
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
Benzinga
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
Benzinga
