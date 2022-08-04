Read on www.benzinga.com
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Chalks Up Massive Investment Losses In Q2, Operating Profit Rises 39%: What Investors Should Know
Investment holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) on Saturday announced that second-quarter operating earnings increased 38.7% year-over-year, although the gain was more than offset by investment- and derivative-related losses. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company reported second-quarter operating earnings of $9.28 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $6.69...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Joint
Joint JYNT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $23.25 versus the current price of Joint at $21.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Joint...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week. In addition to Big Tech earnings slated for release over the next several sessions, the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is due out Wednesday afternoon. "The Fed is still in a very good position to deliver another 75...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Why Canopy Growth Stock Is Sinking Today
Canopy's latest financial results aren't sitting well with shareholders.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Analyst Ratings for Amgen
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen AMGN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Amgen has an average price target of $251.33 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $208.00.
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts
Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aptiv. The company has an average price target of $140.44 with a high of $173.00 and a low of $102.00.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Visa Stock In The Last 10 Years
Visa V has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.78%. Currently, Visa has a market capitalization of $447.84 billion. Buying $100 In V: If an investor had bought $100 of V stock 10 years ago, it...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
Earnings Preview For Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy GTE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gran Tierra Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Recap: Liberty Braves Group Q2 Earnings
Liberty Braves Group BATRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty Braves Group missed estimated earnings by 16.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was up $382.00 million from...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares rose 27.9% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.5 million shares come close, making up 1454.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million. Aspira Womens Health...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
