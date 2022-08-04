Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges
Watch: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court. Brittney Griner is speaking out ahead of her sentencing. As part of the ongoing trial related to her drug smuggling case, the WNBA star addressed the court directly after closing arguments on Aug. 4. During her speech, the 31-year-old shared the reason why she says she pleaded guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.
He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner
Trevor Reed, an American citizen and Marine veteran recently freed after two years in a Russian prison, speaks to CNN after Brittney Griner, two-time Olympic medalist and seven-time WNBA All-Star, was sentenced to 9 years of jail time with a fine of 1 million rubles (roughly 16,400 USD) by a Russian court.
Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message
WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
Brittney Griner begged for a sentence that doesn't 'end my life' in Russia in final emotional plea at trial's end
"This is my second home and all I want to do is just win championships and make them proud," Brittney Griner said of her Russian basketball team.
Brittney Griner Sentenced To 1 Year In Russian Prison Over Less Than 1 Gram Of Hashish Oil
On Thursday, A Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after finding her guilty of bringing illegal drugs into Russia. We should all be angry. Injustice is injustice no matter what country it happens in and nine years of a small amount of cannabis oil is unjust. According […]
Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison
Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today
On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’
Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
Brittney Griner seemingly knew her fate in Russian court, calling her final hearing 'doomsday,' her lawyer said
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on Thursday after being found guilty of drug smuggling with criminal intent.
WNBA, NBA and More React to Brittney Griner's Sentencing in Russia: 'Unjustified and Unfortunate'
The WNBA, NBA, politicians and people across the country are reacting to the news that Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country. On Thursday, Griner's lawyers said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the verdict, just...
Russian Verdict & Sentence Revealed for WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Griner was arrested by Russian in February after being found in possession of illegal cannabis oil.
A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession. Here's a look at the WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist's career on and off the basketball
Brittney Griner's WNBA team held a tearful moment of silence at a game played hours after the star's sentencing in Russia
Just hours after Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, her Phoenix Mercury teammates took the court to honor their star.
Hammon, Former Russian Olympian, Calls for Putin to Release Griner
The Aces coach took a strong stance in favor of getting Griner home.
What's Next for Brittney Griner as Lawyers Plan Appeal and She Awaits a Potential Prisoner Exchange
Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner has a verdict in her drug smuggling trial, with a Russian court sentencing her Thursday to nine years in prison, her lawyers are looking ahead to an appeal, and a possible prisoner exchange. "We are very disappointed and very upset by this verdict," Maria...
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner Says Bringing Cannabis Into Russia Was 'An Honest Mistake'
(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner said that bringing cannabis into Russia was "an honest mistake" after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges. Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said that she did not intend to break the law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.
