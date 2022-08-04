ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Why She Pled Guilty to Drug Charges

Watch: Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges in Russian Court. Brittney Griner is speaking out ahead of her sentencing. As part of the ongoing trial related to her drug smuggling case, the WNBA star addressed the court directly after closing arguments on Aug. 4. During her speech, the 31-year-old shared the reason why she says she pleaded guilty to drug charges following her arrest in Moscow in February.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittney Griner
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Today

On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. Prosecutors initially asked for her to receive 9.5 years in prison. Griner was arrested in February for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. For the past few months, the belief was that she'd be convicted due to Russia's history.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Yekaterinburg#Russian#Hnhh
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
BASKETBALL
Outsider.com

Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
US News and World Report

U.S. Basketball Star Griner Says Bringing Cannabis Into Russia Was 'An Honest Mistake'

(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner said that bringing cannabis into Russia was "an honest mistake" after a Moscow court found her guilty of drugs charges. Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said that she did not intend to break the law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy