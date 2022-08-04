ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Lottery generates $1B for programs to benefit seniors

By James Wesser
abc27.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot

HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Middletown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

PennDOT to host job fairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held a private fundraiser in the Philadelphia area, but those events were not accessible to the general public and media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pa. man sets new state record for skydiving

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!. Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Older Adults Lifestyle#Rebates#Senior Health#The Pennsylvania Lottery#Pennsylvanians
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
WTAJ

$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
abc27.com

Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Lottery
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs

  Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 43

Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy