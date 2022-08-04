Pa. Lottery generates $1B for programs to benefit seniors

Read on www.abc27.com
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
Powerball winner: Single ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $206.9M jackpot
HARRISBURG, Pa. - One Pennsylvania resident woke up a winner Thursday after a single ticket matched all six numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner of the Aug. 3 drawing will claim a jackpot worth $206.9 million, with a chas value of $122.3 million. The winning numbers for...
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gas prices have been falling for over a month now, and they continue to go down. The average gas price per gallon is now $4.43 in Pennsylvania and $4.41 across the U.S., according to AAA Gas Prices. Gas in Pennsylvania is down more than 40 cents...
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held a private fundraiser in the Philadelphia area, but those events were not accessible to the general public and media.
Pa. man sets new state record for skydiving
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Most people would never jump out of a plane. But one Pennsylvania man would not stop!. Chris Howard is a Philadelphia skydiving instructor. Wednesday, Aug. 3 was his 40th birthday, and he decided to break the Pennsylvania Record for most skydiving jumps in a single day.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
Two companies team up to support Pennsylvania families during back-to-school season
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As back-to-school season comes closer, the GIANT Company and Kellogg Company announced they are teaming up to help families across Central Pennsylvania. Each company will donate $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, for a total of $10,000. Additionally, Kellogg's will donate a semi-truck load of...
MD Couple Steals $230 In Lottery Tickets From PA Rutters: Police
A pair of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of lottery tickets from a central Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities say. The man and woman pictured, were since in a vehicle with a Maryland license plate, according to a release by York County Regional police on Thursday, August 4. In total, the...
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
Governor Wolf announces one-time bonus for qualifying Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that older or disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money than expected. A proposal to give a one-time bonus rebated to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate...
Stimulus checks for Pennsylvanians: Gov. Wolf, Pa. Democrats continue push for $2,000 payments
Gov. Tom Wolf and the state’s Democrats are still pushing for his stalled proposal to get $2,000 payments to most Pennsylvanians. Though, Republicans argue it’ll worsen inflation, which stands at 9.1% — highest it’s been in four decades, as The Morning Call reported. Both, Rep. David...
NBC Philadelphia
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Pa. Suburbs Convenience Store
Someone who recently shopped at a Montgomery County convenience store is feeling like a million bucks. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store at 226 West Germantown Pike in Norristown won $1 million in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched all five white...
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Gov. Tom Wolf reintroduces program that would send $2,000 payments to Pennsylvanians
FOLCROFT, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is reintroducing a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the PA Opportunity Program will help combat rising inflation. He first proposed the program in February, but it has yet to gain traction in the Republican-controlled legislature. At...
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)
Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
