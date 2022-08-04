Read on breckenridgetexan.com
James E. Taylor III
James E. Taylor III, 62, of Breckenridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 2. His cremation has been entrusted to Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Ted Culver
Ted Culver, age 73, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Graveside funeral services with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at the Breckenridge Cemetery with Michael Hildreth officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held just prior to the service, at 10 a.m. at Morehart Mortuary.
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
Ronnie Duane Morse
Ronnie Morse, 70, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New Blaine, Arkansas. Service details are currently pending.
Chaunce Thompson
Chaunce Olcott Thompson was born December 5, 1931, to Chaunce O. Thompson and Lillie Belle Sloan Thompson in Memphis, Texas. The family moved to Breckenridge in 1941 to go into the ranching business. He went home on July 29, 2022, at 6:50 a.m., which happened to be his favorite time of day, breakfast time.
McGoverns to host Children’s Songs and Stories program in Woodson
Breckenridge native Liz Sloan McGovern and her husband, Jared McGovern — aka Momma Liz and Farmer Jared — will host an hour-long children’s program at the Woodson Town Hall every second Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. The program will be a mixture of...
June Willingham
June Willingham, 91, of Woodson, passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Her graveside service at the Woodson Cemetery will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home chapel on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Buckaroos kick off summer football workouts; watermelon scrimmage scheduled for Saturday
Sure, it may be hot out there, but the Breckenridge Buckaroo football players and coaches took advantage of the cooler mornings this week to kick off their summer workout program at Buckaroo Stadium. It also gave Head Coach Casey Pearce a chance to get his first look at this year’s Buckaroos in action.
Heath Alan Mosley
Heath Alan Mosley, 54, of Breckenridge, formerly of West, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth. His burial at the Breckenridge Cemetery will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. His funeral service will take place later that day at 1:30 p.m. at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home with Andy Rodgers, pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week
This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies
Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
Joann Dabbs
Joann Elizabeth Gentry Dabbs passed away peacefully and earned her angel wings on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Harpersville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event will immediately follow the burial at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tommy Culwell will officiate both services.
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Fire destroys Breckenridge family’s home; donations being accepted
Donations are being accepted to help meet the immediate needs of a Breckenridge family whose house burned down Monday evening in the 200 block of North Harvey Street. Alexa Herring said she and her two daughters were in Woodson at Vacation Bible School when the fire started. A friend of hers was at the house and got out uninjured, and neighbors helped get the family’s pets out of the yard, Herring said. No injuries were reported.
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
Local firefighters battle weekend blazes; county judge raises funds for VFDs
Local and area firefighters have been busy lately, fighting wildfires throughout the area, including at least 10 fires that burned along State Highway 67 on Friday. The fires were located sporadically along the east side of the road from the area near FM 1800 to about the Stephens-Young county line. The Breckenridge Fire Department joined the Eliasville-South Bend Volunteer Fire Department and others in fighting the wildfires.
Peggy Johnson retires from Stephens Memorial Hospital after more than 40 years
After more than 40 years of working at Stephens Memorial Hospital, Peggy Johnson was honored on her last day at the hospital with a reception at the O.C. Heairren Annex on Friday, July 15. Co-workers, former co-workers and family members where on hand to wish her goodbye and good luck with her retirement. Johnson said she will miss her job in the accounting department and her co-workers a lot after she leaves.
Annual Juried Art Show to open at BFAC on Saturday, July 23
The Breckenridge Fine Arts Center’s 31st annual Juried Art Show will open to the public on Saturday, July 23. This year’s show features 86 pieces of art from 55 artists, including paintings, sculpture and mixed media pieces. Breckenridge artist Doylene Land is the show’s juror. Her oil paintings...
BISD to offer free summer meals to kids through Aug. 8
The Breckenridge Independent School District will provide meals to local children for the next two weeks, wrapping up the 2022 Summer Feeding Program. The program serves breakfast and lunch to any child from 1 to 18 years of age. The dine-in meals are free for the kids and will be served at Breckenridge High School.
TSTC accepting Vocational Nursing applications through September
Texas State Technical College is accepting applications for the Vocational Nursing program’s spring cohort. Students who plan to apply must submit a completed application packet by Sept. 30. TSTC’s Breckenridge and Sweetwater campuses are accepting students for the 16-month program scheduled to begin in January. Marchelle Taylor, TSTC’s...
