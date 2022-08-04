ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Overnight fire damages E. 19th St. home

By Kristen Nielsen
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIPEd_0h4gBR1H00

A fire heavily damaged a home in the City of Erie overnight.

The first calls went out for a fire in the 1100 block of East 19th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the firefighters on scene, when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the upper windows of the home. They were able to knock that fire down before it could spread to other nearby homes.

Driver flees scene of car accident on Bayfront; woman taken to hospital

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The city’s fire inspector was called to the scene to help determine what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Crash backs up I-90 traffic in Girard

Traffic was backed up for miles after a wreck along one busy highway. This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the I-90 eastbound lane near the Girard exit. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck lost control, drove up an embankment and crashed into the construction concrete barriers. The driver was arrested on scene, and no […]
GIRARD, PA
explore venango

Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Police searching for suspects following Friday night shooting

Erie City Police responded to a shooting that took place on Erie’s east side just before midnight on Friday night. The shooting reportedly took place at East 24th and Wayne Streets. According to police, one victim was taken to UPMC Hamot as a result of this shooting. The victim was treated and then released from […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
wnynewsnow.com

PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Community Helps Police Identify Rural King Theft Suspect

SUGARCREEK BORO., Pa. (EYT) – The Sugarcreek Borough Police Department has identified and apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in an incident of theft at Rural King in Franklin last week. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Rodgers, of Franklin, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday, August 4. According to...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#E 19th St#Bayfront#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Driver flees scene of car accident on Bayfront; woman taken to hospital

Erie Police are investigating an early morning collision. The car accident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Buffalo Road and the Bayfront Connector. Both vehicles were heading northbound on the Bayfront when they tried to merge and ended up colliding. The driver of the first vehicle reportedly fled the scene. One woman was taken to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Accidents involving red lights on the rise

Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police looking for suspect after woman shot in abdomen overnight

ERIE, PA – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Erie. The first calls went out around 2:45 a.m. Friday for reports of a gunshot victim near the intersection of East 21st and Parade streets. Once on the scene, officers discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was transported […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Arrest Transient Man for Allegedly Escaping From Halfway House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police arrested a wanted transient man for allegedly escaping from a halfway house. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, August 1.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege that both Shadarryl Jones and Rakeem […]
YourErie

Local basset hound missing for 10 days finally returns home

After 10 days on the run and multiple sightings, a local basset hound is back home with her family on Wednesday night. Seven-year-old Gracie slipped out of her fence near 29th and Perry Streets on July 24. Gracie’s owners were worried sick about her. They shared posters around the neighborhood and on social media, organized […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents are facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough. Court documents indicate that the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel. According...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy