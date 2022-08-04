Read on www.koamnewsnow.com
WDEL 1150AM
Heat Advisory posted as New Castle County expected to approach record high temperatures on Thursday
A heat advisory has been posted for Thursday in New Castle County as temperatures are expected to approach record levels, and potentially the hottest day of 2022. The National Weather Service is projecting a high of 96 degrees with a heat index of 102 at the New Castle Airport, which would tie the record set in 1995.
Delaware Memorial Bridge lane resurfacing project starts in September
Drivers heading to New Jersey from Delaware may encounter delays this fall, as a major resurfacing project begins on the twin-span Delaware Memorial Bridge. Work starts Sept. 6 to redeck the four lanes on the bridge’s northbound span.
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Motorists Warned About Delays: Several State Highways to be Restricted Next Week in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted next week in Delaware County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is...
Plan Ahead: Route 896 Lane Closure Planned for Next 3 Weeks
CHESTER COUNTY, PA — A weekday lane closure is planned on Route 896 (New London Road) between Morgan Hollow Way and Mill House Drive in New London, Franklin, and London Britain townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 8, through Wednesday, August 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for soil boring operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
delawaretoday.com
Historic Odessa Is a Journey to the Past in the First State
Historic Odessa secured an endowment to sustain many historic sites and future programs including tours and school field trips. Tucked just a few minutes from the hustle of Middletown lies a town preserved in time. Odessa, located in southern New Castle County, is named after the Ukrainian port city of the same name. The name was changed in the 19th century. Previously the town was known as Cantwell’s Bridge.
delawarepublic.org
Enlighten Me: Preserving the 180-year-old Buttonwood home
Buttonwood is a 180-year-old riverfront “summer home” in the City of New Castle and is associated with a 19th century Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice. But it has fallen into disrepair and faces several obstacles to avoiding demolition by neglect. In this week’s Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast...
Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater
A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus
The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Manny Moe and Jack statue getting new home
(Photo courtesy of John Medkeff, Jr.) The Manny, Moe and Jack statue that spent decades atop of Prices Corner Pep Boys store is getting a new home. A spokesperson for the company said the statue is in “safe keeping” and will be “getting a new home at one of Pep Boys’ Distribution Centers.”
Cape Gazette
Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington
Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
NJ officials sue Monsanto for Delaware River contamination
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has filed suit against agriculture company Monsanto for what it says is extensive pollution of waterways in the state.
American Airlines Cutting Back Flights Out Of Philadelphia International Airport This Fall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have a warning for anyone planning a getaway this fall. American Airlines is cutting back flights in September and October out of Philadelphia International Airport. The cuts make up about 2% of flights for the entire company. Locally, that means 209 fewer departures next month and about 379 in October. American says this is all due to passenger demand and staffing concerns. The airline says it will revisit these adjustments later in the fall.
wilmtoday.com
Why YOU love the Riverfront for Family Fun and Date Night!
Recently, we launched a contest to ask YOU why you love the Wilmington Riverfront, and you certainly delivered! One lucky winner received the “Family Fun Package” of 4 Tickets to Riverwalk Mini Golf, 4 Tickets to the Delaware Children’s Museum, and 4 tickets to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Another winner received the “Date Night Package” of 2 Tickets to Paradise Tiki Tours, and 2 Tickets to Penn Cinema Riverfront. Here are some of our favorite responses.
Animal shelters win big in 2022 Bond Bill
If anyone ever needed proof that state legislators are animal lovers, they needn’t look any further than this year’s Bond Bill. The $1.4 billion spending package — the largest in history — includes a record amount of money for the state’s largest animal shelters. Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware SPCA each received $1 million, while First ... Read More
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Newark Man
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Issac Vonduyke of Newark, DE. Vonduyke was last seen on August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Vonduyke have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
WDEL 1150AM
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
WDEL 1150AM
Peach Festival returns to Wyoming
The Wyoming Peach Festival will take place Saturday. It will include a parade and Peach Dessert Contest, as well as vendors, crafters, food and much more. The event begins at 9 a.m. Parking and shuttle bus service will be available from W. B. Simpson Elementary School and Wyoming United Methodist...
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
