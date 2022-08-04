Read on www.959theriver.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WSPY NEWS
Food wars battle for appetites at the Kendall County Fair
Looking for a lunch or dinner location this weekend, then the Kendall County Fair has the delicious, mouth-watering choices, beef or pork. As the heat rippled off the big grill, Jake Cooper of Yorkville wore the chef hat for the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. Just next door, the Kendall County Pork...
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
City of Naperville Celebrates National Night Out
More than 40 different Naperville neighborhoods took part in the 26th Annual National Night Out this week. Commonly referred to as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” it’s an annual event held the first Tuesday in August focused on strengthening community bonds and partnerships between the police and community.
Breakfast and Pickleball At Naperville’s Knoch Park
Community members in Naperville are coming together on Sunday mornings at Knoch Park to help spread their passion for one of the fastest growing sports in the country, pickleball. Breakfast and Pickleball. “We’re having the pickleball breakfast. We’ve been having it since Memorial Day and we’ll have it all the...
Naperville’s Second Annual Irish Fest
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, consider this your lucky break as West Suburban Irish is putting on their second annual Irish Fest at Frontier Sports Complex in Naperville. “It’s something that Naperville can look forward to every year. It’s a fun festival. It’s a little...
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
Taste of Roselle Centennial Photo Contest
The Roselle Lions Club is holding a Taste of Roselle Centennial Photo Contest. Residents are requested to send photos in of past Taste of Roselle events. to the Taste’s Facebook page @TasteofRoselle. Submitted entries will be displayed at the Taste of Roselle August 5-7, 2022.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Public Invited to Rock N Wheels in Addison Tonight to Write Messages on Ambulance Being Donated to Ukraine
There will be a special addition to Rock ‘N Wheels tonight!. A 15-year-old ambulance from the Addison Fire Department is heading to Ukraine to help first responders dealing with the war. The ambulance was recently retired from the Addison FD, but will be continuing it’s service overseas! The vehicle...
Bridge Construction Coupled With School Starting Means Delays In Ottawa
In Ottawa, traffic changes are coming to Veterans Bridge due to its construction activities and, OTHS opening. If you're driving southbound on La Salle street, be in the far-right lane to cross the bridge. If you're headed to OTHS, use the far-left lane to turn onto Main. If you're northbound on Columbus, be aware that the Main Street intersection will be police-controlled during peak school traffic times. Drop-off zones before and after school will be in the student parking lot. On school days, westbound traffic on Main will not be permitted between 7am and 8:15. And, until August 30th, westbound traffic on Main will not be allowed on school days between 1:50 to 2:45. During these closures, all vehicular traffic will be routed east on Main to Green Street.
Naperville’s Summer Artisan Fair Spotlights Art, Craft, Food Vendors
The 2022 Naperville Artisan Market will spotlight dozens of artists, makers, bakers, food vendors and more for its summer edition, Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 at CityGate Centre, 2135 CityGate Ln. Continue Reading on Patch.
WSPY NEWS
Village of Minooka Announces Upcoming Road Closure
The Village of Minooka announced this week that access to Twin Rail Drive from Ridge Road will be closed for 25 days starting August 10th. Truck traffic will be routed to McLindon Road. Detour routes will be posted. Simultaneously, the construction activity on Ridge Road will cause lane shifts at the Twin Rail intersection.
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7
The Kendall County Fair Association will be holding the Kendall County Fair at the Kendall County Fairgrounds on Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville from Thursday, August 4th until Sunday, August 7th. The Kendall County Fair is one of the oldest county fairs in the USA with the first fair being held in 1841.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
