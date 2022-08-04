In Ottawa, traffic changes are coming to Veterans Bridge due to its construction activities and, OTHS opening. If you're driving southbound on La Salle street, be in the far-right lane to cross the bridge. If you're headed to OTHS, use the far-left lane to turn onto Main. If you're northbound on Columbus, be aware that the Main Street intersection will be police-controlled during peak school traffic times. Drop-off zones before and after school will be in the student parking lot. On school days, westbound traffic on Main will not be permitted between 7am and 8:15. And, until August 30th, westbound traffic on Main will not be allowed on school days between 1:50 to 2:45. During these closures, all vehicular traffic will be routed east on Main to Green Street.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO