BCPS hoping to fill positions; educators bracing for shortage

BALTIMORE -- Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was in Baltimore on Thursday to get his hands dirty and make the city greener.Emhoff said several times during his visit that the work he saw at the intersection of Ramsay and Calhoun Streets is what needs to be happening across the country."We are reclaiming this vacant lot . . . You're gonna have a bunch of trees here," he said. "You're gonna have benches. You're gonna have water flowing through."Emhoff worked side by side with volunteers from Americorps/Civic Works."This is part of an investment into our communities to make them healthier, safer," he said....

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO