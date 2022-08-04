Summer Internship Explores Economics Careers that Go Beyond Finance

Read on www.trincoll.edu
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
CNBC
Want to build generational wealth? Avoid these 7 U.S. cities
It's harder to climb social and professional ladders in some cities than others. That's according to a two-part study published earlier this week in the scientific journal Nature, which analyzed over 21 billion Facebook friendships and linked socioeconomic mobility to the relationships poor people and rich people are able to build with each other as children.
u.today
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
Inc.com
Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs
A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Fast Company
L’Attitude Ventures’ Sol Trujillo on funding Latino entrepreneurs with help from JPMorgan Chase
In recent years, the VC sector has been criticized for underfunding Black, Latino, and female-owned or run companies. But there is some good news on that front: With the aim of narrowing the funding gap, L’Attitude Ventures on Wednesday announced the closing of its first institutional fund—raising more than $100 million with which the self-described purpose-driven venture capital firm plans to invest in early-stage companies and startups run by Latino entrepreneurs.
Seeking nominations for Insider's 100 People Transforming Business series
Insider is excited to announce the 100 People Transforming Business series is coming back for its 4th edition this November. This year will feature a Reader's Choice list in addition to the editor nominations. Read more for details.
Business to Human: The Power of a People-First Approach to Marketing
Insight on marketing products and solutions that put people first.
Kevin Carpenter Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is pleased to announce that Savoy Magazine has named Kevin Carpenter, vice president, global operations and integrated supply chain, to the 2022 list of Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. Also recognized was Jill Pemberton, chief financial officer, North America, for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who serves on the Board of Directors of The Toro Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006171/en/ Kevin Carpenter and Jill Pemberton Named Among Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America (Photo: Business Wire)
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?
Founder syndrome impacts nearly all organizations; not just makerspaces.(Markus Spiske/Unsplash) A makerspace that doesn’t work towards its overall mission operates based on the personality of a highly invested prominent person in the organization, such as the founder, the board chair/president, or some other key influential member of the space.
Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Healthline
The Food & Wellness Equity Collective Is Bringing Racial Justice to a Whitewashed Industry
For People of Color, a concern for environmental safety and justice in the food industry isn’t new. The collective is a group of content creators, recipe developers, social media influencers, and entrepreneurs dedicated to promoting anti-racism in the food and wellness industry. The group formed with 20 founding members...
CNBC
Are you worried about landing that first job out of college? Here's a look at the 'most employable' degrees
With college costs climbing, more students and their families are looking for schools and degree programs that offer the best path to employment. One recent study found that a bachelor's degree in mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation, followed by chemistry, history and music.
