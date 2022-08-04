How Gotham Knights Hopes To Get Batgirl Right

Read on www.svg.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie
The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
Batgirl’s Directors And Star Leslie Grace Responds To Warner Bros. Pulling The Movie Before Its Release
Batgirl has officially been scrapped, despite its massive budget and killer cast.
'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'
The Batgirl directors are "saddened" their movie won't be released to fans. On Tuesday, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two movies that were deep into production: animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt and live-action DC Comics movie Batgirl. The superhero movie reportedly already cost $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
Gotham Knights Collector's Edition: What's Included?
"Gotham Knights" arrives on October 25, letting players take control of members of the Bat-Family in the wake of Batman's death. "Gotham Knights" will be available in three different versions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's Edition. All versions of the game will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, and at different price points. The Standard version of "Gotham Knights" runs $70 USD ($60 for PC players) and doesn't include anything beyond a copy of the game.
Michael Keaton’s Eagerly Anticipated Batman Return Goes Poof After ‘Batgirl’ Shelved
You could sum up the pop culture of the past decade with the phrase “everything old is new again.” Not only that, but everything new is actually old. The new and the old coexist on screens big and small, and this is something that we’re all kinda used to. Veteran actors keep returning to their old roles, old versions of characters keep popping up in new movies, dead franchises are resurrected as TV shows — none of it feels surprising. It’s fun, sure, if you like that sorta thing (I, for the record, like that sorta thing and I just can’t help it).
DC Films’ Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation
Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed to remain in his post at least until the Oct. 21 release of the Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. “He’s pausing,” says a source. “The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.” Hamada could not...
Was Batgirl A Bad Movie? After Rumors Swirl, Sources Talk The Movie’s One Test Screening
We know more about what went down when Batgirl was tested to audiences prior to Warner Bros pulling the plug on the DC movie.
Joker 2 Will Take Place in Iconic DC Location
Joker 2 is flying over the cuckoo's nest and into Arkham Asylum, among the most iconic locations in the Batman universe. Director Todd Phillips' Joker sequel titled Joker: Folie à Deux reportedly takes place inside the psychiatric hospital for Gotham City's criminally insane, which houses most of the Dark Knight's notorious rogue's gallery in the DC Comics. The sequel, set to begin production later this year and release in theaters in October 2024, roughly translates its subtitle to "shared psychosis," hinting at a bad romance between criminal clown Arthur Fleck and Arkham psychiatrist Harley Quinn.
'Joker 2' Released Date Revealed Amid 'Batgirl' Turmoil
Amid the flurry of strange news coming out of Warner Bros. Discovery this week is a release date for the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. According to a report by Deadline, the movie is now slated for a theatrical release on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. This comes after the perplexing news that Batgirl will not be released at all, leading to some doubts about DC Comics adaptations in general.
