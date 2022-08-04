ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

The Community News

Cerja wins Bassmaster National Championship

Mark Cerja, Jr. has not even started at Aledo High School yet but has already made a name for himself. The incoming freshman competed in the Bassmaster National Championship on July 29-30 in Huntingdon, Tennessee, and brought home the title with a two-day tally of 18 pounds, 5 ounces. Before...
ALEDO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Dallas

The Lone Star State of Texas is not only massive in size but also in personality and options. From city nightlife to peaceful lakeside cabins, Texas really does have something for everyone. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is rich in culture and history, with many interactive museums and historical districts. So, if you need fun and adventure, check out our list below of day trips from Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
greensourcedfw.org

Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth

Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
DALLAS, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Corinth, TX USA

I was running with my husband when I saw something tangled in some blackberry brambles off the side of a small bridge in my community. I couldn’t tell what it was, but I instinctively thought that it might be something similar to the Denton Rocks that people paint and hide around retail locations. I have a tendency to pick up random things (which I call my treasures) that I find on the ground while out walking and running, so my husband looked a bit skeptical. I told him I’d check it out on the way home.
CORINTH, TX
greensourcedfw.org

'Put water out for wildlife,' urge North Texas rehabbers

A homemade watering station with fountain is built for critters big and small. Water feature and photo by Marshall Hinsley. After a month when most days reached 100 degrees or higher and two months with no measurable rainfall in DFW, the summer of 2022 is proving to be dangerously dry, even for our hardy Texas wildlife.
DALLAS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Clinton ‘Clint’ Pack

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
FORT WORTH, TX
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

New AVP of student services named

Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer has named Dr. Scott Tarnowieckyi the college’s new assistant vice president of student services. Tarnowieckyi has spent 12 years at the college as a professor of history and eight years as chair of the social sciences department. In 2018 he founded the Weatherford College Interdisciplinary Conference and has administered the event on an annual basis. He also founded and organized the Kent Miller/Quinton Reeves Lecture Series and serves as chair of the Inclusive Access Task Force, overseeing a project to make textbooks more affordable for students.
WEATHERFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up

A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

