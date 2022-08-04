ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

New Haven police: West Haven man, 19, shot on Dixwell Avenue

NEW HAVEN — A West Haven resident was shot Friday evening on Dixwell Avenue, according to New Haven police. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a report of a person shot on Dixwell Avenue between its intersections with Henry and Munson streets at about 6:31 p.m., officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: East Lyme man ‘failed to intervene’ in toddler’s abuse

EAST LYME — Police say they have charged a second person who failed to intervene as a local woman allegedly slapped, strangled and smothered a toddler with a pillow. East Lyme police said 38-year-old David Martin, of East Lyme, was charged Friday by a felony warrant with one count of risk of injury to a child.
EAST LYME, CT
Daily Voice

Man Found In Possession Of Heroin Outside Of Milford Motel, Police Say

A Fairfield County man with multiple active arrest warrants was brought into custody after police said he was found in possession of heroin in the parking lot of a motel. On Thursday, Aug. 4, police in New Haven County were doing a security check at Motel 6, located at 111 Schoolhouse Road in Milford, when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the lot at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police seek bank robber

HARTFORD — Police said they are investigating a lunchtime bank robbery that occurred Thursday. The robbery happened about noon Thursday at the Bank of America, 790 Maple Ave., near Goodwin Park in the southern part of the city. When officers arrived, they learned that someone made off with a backpack of cash and was last seen heading west on West Preston Street, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The person was not armed.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

19-Year-Old Taken to Hospital After New Haven Shooting

A teenager was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about a person shot on Dixwell Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old West Haven man who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Carjackers punched, pistol-whipped man, 70, in Orange

ORANGE — Police say two men carjacked a 70-year-old man at gunpoint at a gas station Friday morning, punching and pistol-whipping him to get him to give up the keys. Police said the incident occurred at a Valero service station on the Post Road early in the morning. As...
ORANGE, CT
Register Citizen

Prosecutors: New Britain felon caught with 140 grams of fentanyl, loaded gun

NEW BRITAIN — A city man was arrested Wednesday and faces federal charges after being caught with 140 grams of fentanyl and a loaded pistol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Thomas Rivera, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more...
WTNH

Woman pronounced dead after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night. Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials. Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

State trooper arrested again

The state police trooper accused of assaulting a woman in Vernon Monday evening has been arrested again, after the woman reported that she has been assaulted by the man dozens of times before. She told local police about several specific incidents when Jaime Solis, 29, slapped and pushed her, and...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Death of man, 72, closes Meriden pool

MERIDEN — A 72-year-old man died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Authorities did not identify the man, but said so far no foul play is suspected in the death. Meriden police were notified of a rescue from the pool, where...
MERIDEN, CT

