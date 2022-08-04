Brian F. Neely, age 54, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 26, 1967 in Clintonville, WI; son of Gerald “Jerry” and Carol (Allard) Neely. After high school Brian started working at the Wheelhouse Restaurant. This work experience initiated his life-long passion for the hospitality and service industry. Brian started a partnership with his friend, Tim Morey, and they began running the Indian Crossing Casino in 1996. On September 28, 2001 Brian married Heather Mares at the Red Mill Chapel in Waupaca. Together through the years they raised two beautiful daughters, Makayla and Mathena. After his years at the Casino, he went on to work for Dent Wizard. Brian was always driven to balance work and family life and he accomplished this by starting his own business, Paintless Dent Repair, “Ding Daddy” in 2015.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO