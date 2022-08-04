Read on waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with felony mayhem
Weyauwega man accused of biting off part of woman’s ear. Corey A. Stephens, 40, Weyauwega, is charged with felony mayhem, aggravated battery, causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, a 911 caller reported that his parents were outside fighting in...
Milestone for Legion
Sheveland-Taylor American Legion Post 14 will celebrate its 95th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 200 Main St., Iola. Mad Dog & Merrill will grill hot dogs and brats. Visitors will have the opportunity to view the...
Neely, Brian
Brian F. Neely, age 54, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 26, 1967 in Clintonville, WI; son of Gerald “Jerry” and Carol (Allard) Neely. After high school Brian started working at the Wheelhouse Restaurant. This work experience initiated his life-long passion for the hospitality and service industry. Brian started a partnership with his friend, Tim Morey, and they began running the Indian Crossing Casino in 1996. On September 28, 2001 Brian married Heather Mares at the Red Mill Chapel in Waupaca. Together through the years they raised two beautiful daughters, Makayla and Mathena. After his years at the Casino, he went on to work for Dent Wizard. Brian was always driven to balance work and family life and he accomplished this by starting his own business, Paintless Dent Repair, “Ding Daddy” in 2015.
ARTicipation Week begins Aug. 14
Downtown Waupaca hosts creative activities for families, live music, art shows. A week of live music, art shows, workshops, street dancing and food runs Aug. 14-20, kicking off Arts on the Square. Hosted by the Waupaca Community Arts Board, ARTicipation Week is hosted by the Waupaca Community Arts Board. Dubbed,...
St. Peter celebrates 150 years
St. Peter Lutheran Church will celebrate its sesquicentennial throughout the month of August by hosting special services and other events. The 150-year mark refers to the founding of the congregation – not the church building. In 1872, a small group of Lutherans organized a congregation and wrote a constitution....
