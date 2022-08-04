Read on lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE MAPS: Here’s a Look at All the Lightning-Caused Fires Currently Burning Near Willow Creek
UPDATE, 3:28 p.m.: New Evacuation Warnings Issued Saturday Afternoon. Twelve lightning caused fires were identified on August 5th and are a result of thunderstorms that moved across the forest. Due to the aggressive initial attack of Six Rivers National Forest fire fighters and cooperating agencies there are now only 8 active fires. The focus for Six Rivers management and firefighters remains suppression of the remaining wildfires and providing public safety.
Humboldt: Going Down!
A thunderstorm passed through Humboldt County last night, lighting up the dry terrain in the hills. Scroll down for real-time reports from “Unofficial,” a valued member of our “Scanner Traffic Indicates” corps. And find, below, video taken by friend of the LoCO Joel Rosser from his McKinleyville-area vantage.
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
